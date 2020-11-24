Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Emotional closing montage sets off The Great British Bake Off audience
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Emotional closing montage sets off The Great British Bake Off audience

Series 11 closed with a sequence that reduced many in the audience to tears.

Luis-troyano

The Great British Bake Off not only produced the closest ever final, it delivered a closing montage that reduced many in the viewing audience to tears.

Advertisement

Was it the difficult year we’ve had or just its simple brilliance?

The montage depicted this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants in the months after filming had concluded on the series, tugging on the heartstrings of Great British Bake Off fans young and old.

The tribute to Luis Troyano, a Bake Off contestant in series five who tragically died this year was one trigger for viewers.

An emotional clip in the montage featured finalist Dave cradling his newborn son, Ronnie.

Another Bake Off fan echoed the feeling of many on social media: “That final montage on #GBBO just had me in floods of tears. Maybe it was simply the release of all that tension during such a challenging year. Thank you for making the last couple of months that little bit easier & more enjoyable. Bake Off was like a tonic for the soul! #BakeOff”.

It managed to reduced the hardest hearts in the audience to quivering wrecks.

This fan, for example: “Me every year: “Bake Off isn’t as good this year, I’m over it.”

Also me: Reduced to a weeping mess by the end of series montage.

Even TV industry insiders were affected by the closing sequence, like former Coronation Street star Wendi Peters.

Even though the Great British Bake Off delivered the closest final in the history of the show, Edinburgh University student Peter Sawkins emerged the winner by the slimmest of margins, becoming at 20 the youngest ever champion and also the first Scottish winner.

So the tent has been packed away once again. We hope that it will emerge undamaged by whatever is in front of us over the next months and it can be put up in its rightful place – and schedule – in 2021.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

With Liam Charles, Prue Leith and Harry Hill.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Great British Bake Off 2020

Great British Bake Off 2020 winner Peter says he had to “smuggle” trophy home

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant

The Great British Bake-Off star Peter likes being the “baby-faced assassin”

Great British Bake Off 2020

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off? This week’s top baker

Paul Hollywood, new host Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding

Bake Off's eliminated baker "heartbroken" to leave in semi-final