Emotional closing montage sets off The Great British Bake Off audience

The Great British Bake Off not only produced the closest ever final, it delivered a closing montage that reduced many in the viewing audience to tears.

Was it the difficult year we’ve had or just its simple brilliance?

The montage depicted this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants in the months after filming had concluded on the series, tugging on the heartstrings of Great British Bake Off fans young and old.

The tribute to Luis Troyano, a Bake Off contestant in series five who tragically died this year was one trigger for viewers.

What a wonderful finale of #GBBO, all the emotions, particularly ending with a tribute to our Luis ????♥️ https://t.co/QzCipK6kro — Martha Collison (@marthacollison) November 24, 2020

An emotional clip in the montage featured finalist Dave cradling his newborn son, Ronnie.

Thought Peter was my favourite person on #GBBO this year until they showed Baby Ronnie. Future star baker!!! ❤️ — Mairi-Frances McKay (@mfmckay95) November 24, 2020

Another Bake Off fan echoed the feeling of many on social media: “That final montage on #GBBO just had me in floods of tears. Maybe it was simply the release of all that tension during such a challenging year. Thank you for making the last couple of months that little bit easier & more enjoyable. Bake Off was like a tonic for the soul! #BakeOff”.

What a lovely ending to this years #GBBO the montage of everyone at the end got the tears flowing ???? I’m so so happy Peter won! Was such a close call. ???????? — lesley raitt (@l_raitt) November 24, 2020

It managed to reduced the hardest hearts in the audience to quivering wrecks.

This fan, for example: “Me every year: “Bake Off isn’t as good this year, I’m over it.”

Also me: Reduced to a weeping mess by the end of series montage.

Even TV industry insiders were affected by the closing sequence, like former Coronation Street star Wendi Peters.

Well that montage has set me off ???? thank you for bringing a little bit of normality to the last few weeks @BritishBakeOff ❤️ #gbbo #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/IzmyKmctPl — Wendi Peters (@WendiPeters) November 24, 2020

Even though the Great British Bake Off delivered the closest final in the history of the show, Edinburgh University student Peter Sawkins emerged the winner by the slimmest of margins, becoming at 20 the youngest ever champion and also the first Scottish winner.

Amazing! A well deserved #GBBO winner! I was rooting for lovely Peter from day 1. And what a beautiful montage of the all fabulous bakers at the end. Well done to everyone involved bringing sunshine to a bleak 2020. ???? https://t.co/BIPTl1oi8q — Juleo marketing (@JuleoMarketing) November 24, 2020

So the tent has been packed away once again. We hope that it will emerge undamaged by whatever is in front of us over the next months and it can be put up in its rightful place – and schedule – in 2021.

