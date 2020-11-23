Accessibility Links

  "Watergate" threatens to upset I'm a Celebrity camp as Shane Richie sparks off
“Watergate” threatens to upset I’m a Celebrity camp as Shane Richie sparks off

The campers are showing signs that hunger and boredom are about to create disharmony.

Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant

The celebrities are feeling the strain of a lack of food, boredom and simply being told what to do in the I’m a Celebrity camp and it’s only a matter of time before the cracks become chasms. Shane Richie in particular is looking a hair’s breadth away from snapping.

Talking in the Telegraph, Russell Watson said “Mood today in camp is a little different than it has been the past few days.  Everyone has been given specific tasks and there’s been a little of needle, ‘have you done this’, ‘have you done that’.”

The campers threatened to fracture over the mundane matter of boiled water.

AJ Pritchard said to Mo Farah and Giovanna Fletcher that he couldn’t boil water because the pots and pans hadn’t been cleaned. AJ walked over to Shane and asked him to clean the pots and pans.

Shane said: “I need hot water, I left them to soak last night, all ready to be cleaned but I need hot water.

AJ responded: “But you’ve left them in the pan that does the hot water.”

Shane said: “Left what in the pan?”

“The big pan that we put the hot water in,” replied AJ

Shane looked at Vernon as AJ walked away and grumbled: “This ain’t working for me, the waiting for someone to do that…”

I’m a Celebrity fans were disappointed in Shane.

Was it camp leader Jordan’s lack of management skills that was the problem?

Some fans were confusing fact with fiction. One viewer tweeted: “Looks like my prediction was right that Shane Ritchie will be the first to crack. Likes to be centre of attention and in control. Don’t know what Kat Slater saw in him!”

Shane tried to explain his tetchy reaction in the Telegraph: “I needed water and someone’s gotta fetch the water and someone’s gotta heat the water and unless I’m barking order I didn’t want to wash dirty plates and pans in cold water.”

It’s not only on social media that Shane’s mardy reactions are being noted. At the end of Monday’s episode he was chosen by I’m a Celebrity viewers to face the next trial, Cruel Jewels, in Tuesday’s edition.

I’m a Celebrity continues each night at 9pm on ITV.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop hosted by Vick Hope will be on the ITV Hub from 6am daily.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

