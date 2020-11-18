I’m A Celebrity’s Ruthie and Russell welcomed with slime and rotten tomatoes in trial

With I’m A Celebrity 2020 now in full swing, ITV has released a sneak peek at tonight’s trial featuring Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson, who will become the latest additions to the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up when they enter the castle.

The pair face the unsavoury Stage Fright challenge, in which Ruthie has to guess the punchlines to jokes while being trapped in stockades and pelted with rotten tomatoes.

Russell, meanwhile, has to dive for the answers to the questions, plunging his head into a barrel of slime to retrieve them.

The teaser clip begins with Dec asking celebrities who have already completed trials if they had any words of advice for the newcomers.

Jordan North, who struggled with his first task earlier in the week, replies, “don’t overthink it – go to your happy place!”

The challenge then gets underway, with the first joke being: “What did medieval postmen wear?”

Shortly after reading out the joke, the first batch of rotten tomatoes is poured over Ruthie’s head – accompanied by shrieks from both her and the spectating campmates.

Russell then begins to look for clues in a barrel of slime, with Ruthie and the other celebrities all cheering him on.

TRIAL TEASE: Nothing says 'welcome to the Castle' like a gruesome performance in front of your new Campmates! ???? Best of luck, @RuthieHenshall and @russellthevoice… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LJaZDNNoyx — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2020

Ruthie and Russell’s arrival at camp brings the total of celebrities to 12, with the pair joining the likes of journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard, former EastEnders star Shane Richie, Olympic champion Mo Farah and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The series got underway last Sunday, and will run until a winner is crowned on Friday 4th December.