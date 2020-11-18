Should I’m A Celebrity return to the jungle next year? Cast your vote

We’re a few days into I’m A Celebrity 2020 and fans are beginning to adjust to the culture shock of seeing the show unfold in a brand new location.

After 19 seasons in the Australian jungle, the 2020 iteration has famously been moved to a new site – with coronavirus restrictions making travel to Australia a much trickier affair.

Instead, the new I’m A Celebrity filming location is situated in North Wales, specifically at the grounds of Gwrych Castle in Abergele, making for a slightly different feel to the show – even if the Bushtucker trials are as gruelling as ever.

So, now viewers have got a taste for the changed-up location, we’re asking whether the switch should be made permanent or if a return Down Under should be on the cards for 2021.

First up, we’re asking a simple question: do you think I’m A Celebrity in the Australian jungle is better, or have you been won over by the new setting in North Wales?

And we also want to know if you think the series could go one step further and change the camp location every year – think of all the different possibilities for new campsites!

The new series got underway last Sunday, and will run until a winner is crowned on Friday 4th December.

Among the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up of stars currently camping in North Wales are journalist Victoria Derbyshire, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard, former EastEnders star Shane Richie, Olympic champion Mo Farah and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

And the contestants were joined on Tuesday by two new additions: tenor Russell Watson and West End star Ruthie Henshall.