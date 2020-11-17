Accessibility Links

I’m a Celebrity fans stunned that Bev Callard avoided worst of trial because she’s a vegan

The actress got off lightly in the eating trial according to fans.

Bev-Callard

Former Coronation Street star Bev Callard avoided the worst of the Bushtucker eating trial on I’m a Celebrity 2020 when it was revealed by hosts Ant and Dec that she is vegan and would avoid the more disgusting animal-based food such as lambs’ brains.

That didn’t play very well with I’m a Celebrity fans, who were confused about why she was on the show when a big part of the challenge was eating particularly vile foods.

Many viewers took to social media to express their surprise.

Her first challenge was to eat a dish called “Cheesefruit Vomlet”, which certainly sounded and looked more appetising than the lambs’ brains, sheep’s penis, deer testicles or goats’ eyes her fellow campmates had to consume..

As one viewer pointed out, any food based on plants had to be more palatable than animal products: “The taste might be minging but psychologically it’s not traumatic eating fruit or veg. Still think Bev’s got an easier job.”

Her second challenge, eating three fermented plums, looked a walk in the park compared to Jordan North’s sheep penis or Vernon Kay’s deer testicle.

I’m a Celebrity fans were also highly amused when Bev revealed she had only been a vegan since March this year.

Her third eating challenge was consuming five cubes of fermented tofu. Or, in other words, fives cubes of tofu.

Bev and her two fellow trial-ists managed to eat all the vile food placed in front of them, earning 10 stars and a luxurious dinner of quail for the group of celebrities.

I’m a Celebrity continues on ITV on Wednesday night.

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV on Wednesday night.

