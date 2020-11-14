Beverley Callard reveals the one thing she can’t do on I’m A Celebrity 2020

Corrie legend Beverley Callard has beaten the odds to take part on I’m a Celebrity 2020, after undergoing two hip surgeries this year, including one major operation in July.

The actress admitted that while she and her surgeon had concerns over whether or not she’d be able to join the 20th series, after months of physio and hydrotherapy, there’s only one thing she is unable to do on the show, and that’s bungee jumping.

“I had one operation in March, and then I had the great big one on the 20th of July. And I was really worried that I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Beverley told RadioTimes.com and other press. “And tell you my hip surgeon said, he said to me, ‘Beverley, you’ve got no chance.’

“And then obviously I’ve seen him a lot over the last few months, and the last time when I saw him, he was either going to

say, ‘yes you can do it, or no you can’t’, and his words were, ‘I’m a hell of a woman’ and the hospital want to use me as an example. There’s only one thing I’m not allowed to do and that’s bungee jumping. That’s the only thing I can’t do because I would hate it if they said, ‘Beverley can’t take part in this because of medical reasons’.”

ITV

After working hard on her recovery, Beverley affirmed that she’s fully prepared to take on any other challenge that comes her way and quitting is not an option.

“I don’t want to be thought of as a wuss, definitely not!” she continued. “That would drive me insane. I can walk I can go upstairs, I can do everything. I have not missed one physio session. I’ve done hydrotherapy. I’ve worked my socks off to be here! So I’m not gonna quit.”

Beverley is joining the I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up alongside fellow celebs such as Sir Mo Farah, TV presenter Vernon Kay, EastEnders star Shane Richie, and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

At the time of the interview, she wasn’t certain about which celebrities would also be taking part, but was keeping her fingers crossed that her counterparts are “funny and good fun” – while claiming traits such as “insincerity” and pig-headedness would irritate her.

“I think the only thing that would get on my nerves, I don’t know people who were not very straightforward and a bit insincere,” she explained. “That would drive me mad. And if we get somebody who feels they’re too good to do a bit of cleaning or anything like that. I’m a good cleaner. I’m a very good cleaner.”

And she won’t be holding her tongue if someone isn’t pulling their weight – so watch out campmates!

“I most definitely would [call someone out]. I’m as subtle as a brick in the face, I have to say. I will try and be calm and keep my own counsel. But yes, if somebody is lazy I wouldn’t be able to keep my mouth shut.”

While Beverley would love to return to Coronation Street at some point in the future, the COVID-19 pandemic has put work commitments on hold – including a panto she was due to star in this Christmas – so no date has been confirmed for now. She announced last year that she would be leaving the series after 30 years.

“I think there may be in a plan in that but at this moment in time, I just don’t know,” she revealed. “I should have been on stage now and then I should have gone straight into panto, which is another reason why I said yes to this because COVID has made everyone’s world turn upside down.

“I know COVID permitting, I’m busy next year hopefully. I got two years work lined up when I left Coronation Street being paranoid and an insecure actor, so we just have to wait and see what happens really.”

Following in the jungle castle footsteps of fellow Corrie stars such as Jenny McAlpine, Craig Charles and Lucy Fallon, Beverley added that she had received some advice from her co-stars.

“Jennie and Andy Whyment – and everybody who has been connected with it – has said, the worst thing about it

is you get so tired, because you’re so hungry. I did think about smuggling various items of food in, but I don’t break the rules that much. Well, we’ll see. I did eat loads, I’ve got a massive appetite so I am going to struggle with that.”

This year’s celebrity contestants will be heading to the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales, where production will take place despite the Welsh lockdown.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.