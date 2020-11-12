Shane Richie reveals nerves about meeting I’m A Celebrity campmates: ‘I hope we all get on’

Most I’m A Celebrity 2020 stars feel a sense of trepidation when they sign up for the show, worrying about jungle critters and stomach-churning Bush Tucker trials.

Advertisement

But 2020 campmate Shane Richie is fretting about an entirely different aspect of the show, after watching his friend, Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, on the 2015 series.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I saw the nightmare he had arguing with Lady C (Lady Colin Campbell), he told me afterwards that it was horrendous, so I just hope we all get on this series,” he tells RadioTimes.com and other press. “The whole sleeping arrangement thing is going to be very strange. I’m only speculating, they haven’t told us the [I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up], but I heard Mo Farah might be in there… so I’m going to be sleeping with a star!

“My other biggest fear is, at school I was always the last to be picked. And the characters I’ve played on TV like Alfie Moon on EastEnders, they’re all losers, so I worry people won’t want me on their team. But you know sometimes the losers can win!”

Shane also admits he’s easily spooked, and is worried about sharing the castle with ghosts. “I don’t care what they say, I believe it’s haunted in there,” he says. I’ve done a little bit of research about it and it could be a bit scary. The trials are one thing, but sleeping in a castle that’s potentially haunted is another.”

One thing that doesn’t bother Shane is living on meagre rations of rice and beans. “Listen I’ve got a COVID belly, so if I can drop two dress sizes I’ll be really happy,” he laughs. “I might be going back into a musical in the West End (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) playing a drag queen, and right now there’s no way I’m going to get in my dress! Although actually my kids have always said, “Dad, you know what you’re like when you haven’t eaten!” and I’ve got to keep that in check and keep my spirits up.

“Another thing I have been reading about mushrooms. Because we’re in the wild forests of Wales, there’s certain mushrooms that we’re looking out for. Now the danger is, I don’t know difference between edible ones and magic ones, so we could be high at three o’clock in the morning singing Kumbaya to the moon! Can you imagine Mo Farah off his face on mushrooms?”

Shane tells us he’s relieved the cat is finally out of the bag, after keeping his involvement in this year’s show a secret. “I couldn’t tell Jessie Wallace (who plays Kat in EastEnders). She was like, “Come on is it true?” and I had to say “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” It was just horrible not being able to tell anyone!”

Advertisement

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.