Jessica Plummer reveals biggest I'm A Celebrity fears: 'Ghosts in the castle are the least of my worries'

What is the ex-EastEnder dreading most about her time in the castle?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jessica Plummer

With a two-week isolation period underway before they enter this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 castle, it’s no wonder the campmates are starting to spiral about the trials they’ll face.

Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, who played domestic abuse victim Chantelle Atkins, tells RadioTimes.com and other press that she has a long list of fears, and isn’t sure how well she will cope.

“I don’t even like ants,” she says. “When I sit down for a picnic in the park and an ant is crawling on me it freaks me out. I don’t like spiders, I don’t like a lot of things. I just like being clean and warm and safe! I mean, my hair is huge, can you imagine the insects I’m going to be taking home because of this?! Ghosts in the castle are probably the least of my worries…”

But beyond the creepy crawlies, Jessica says it’s actually her claustrophobia that could cause the biggest issue. “If they tell me that I’m going to be underground with anything on top of me, that will really freak me out. I avoided the tube for three years of my life because I got stuck on the Victoria line and they left us underground for what felt like a week.”

But despite her worries, Jessica is determined to be brave if the public votes for her to do a Bush Tucker trial. “I have loads of fears, but I am so competitive with myself,” she says. “I want to face my phobias, I’m not going to be somebody that says, “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” and comes home with no stars, I don’t quit easily.”

Jessica also revealed that the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up has been given a very specific (and short) packing list for their time in the castle. “We’ve been told the only things we are bringing from home are four sets of underwear and four sets of swimwear. I know absolutely nothing but I’m hoping that doesn’t mean we have to go under a Welsh waterfall – I’m hoping for warm water somewhere!”

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins at on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

