Jessica Plummer reveals biggest I’m A Celebrity fears: ‘Ghosts in the castle are the least of my worries’

With a two-week isolation period underway before they enter this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 castle, it’s no wonder the campmates are starting to spiral about the trials they’ll face.

Advertisement

Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, who played domestic abuse victim Chantelle Atkins, tells RadioTimes.com and other press that she has a long list of fears, and isn’t sure how well she will cope.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I don’t even like ants,” she says. “When I sit down for a picnic in the park and an ant is crawling on me it freaks me out. I don’t like spiders, I don’t like a lot of things. I just like being clean and warm and safe! I mean, my hair is huge, can you imagine the insects I’m going to be taking home because of this?! Ghosts in the castle are probably the least of my worries…”

But beyond the creepy crawlies, Jessica says it’s actually her claustrophobia that could cause the biggest issue. “If they tell me that I’m going to be underground with anything on top of me, that will really freak me out. I avoided the tube for three years of my life because I got stuck on the Victoria line and they left us underground for what felt like a week.”

But despite her worries, Jessica is determined to be brave if the public votes for her to do a Bush Tucker trial. “I have loads of fears, but I am so competitive with myself,” she says. “I want to face my phobias, I’m not going to be somebody that says, “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” and comes home with no stars, I don’t quit easily.”

Jessica also revealed that the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up has been given a very specific (and short) packing list for their time in the castle. “We’ve been told the only things we are bringing from home are four sets of underwear and four sets of swimwear. I know absolutely nothing but I’m hoping that doesn’t mean we have to go under a Welsh waterfall – I’m hoping for warm water somewhere!”

Advertisement

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins at on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.