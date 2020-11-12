Emma Willis will be “surprised” if Giovanna Fletcher doesn’t win I’m a Celebrity

Emma Willis predicts her friend, podcast host and TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher, will be a frontrunner on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity. In fact, she’ll be “surprised” if she doesn’t win it.

Advertisement

Willis is undoubtedly a good judge of I’m a Celebrity potential, having presented I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here! NOW! for two season with her husband, Matt Willis, winner of Im a Celebrity.

That’s quite some inside knowledge. So why does she think Giovanna is such a strong contender among the 12 campers? Simply, “niceness”.

Emma told RadioTimes.com: “I’ve known her like 15 years and from the minute I met her, I was like, ‘I don’t believe you, there’s some darkness in there’ and I’m still looking for it. Genuinely, like she is just an incredible human being… she’s really considerate and thoughtful and she’s like what you want your mum to be. She’s like everything that you would want as a mother. That is G. But she’s fun and she’s one of the nicest human beings .

“And I mean, if she doesn’t walk out the winner I’d be very surprised. I mean, I’ll be voting!”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Emma and Giovanna have husband connections: Matt is in the chart-toppers Busted and was in McBusted with members of Giovanna’s husband Tom Fletcher’s band McFly. Another McFly member, Dougie Poynter, won the 2011 series of I’m a Celebrity

Emma revealed that she and Matt had “known for ages” she Giovanna was going into I’m a Celebrity, but he was short on advice for “G”: “He just kind of said, ‘You’re gonna have the best time of your life!’ Like it’s one of Matt’s most favourite experiences. And he had the best time in there.”

Emma had her own advice for her though. “‘You have to take cycling shorts. Long tight cycling shorts’ and she was like, ‘What, why would you do that?’ and I was like, ‘Because then bugs aren’t going to crawl up the places you don’t want to’ and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh I never thought about that.’ Because no one wants a cockroach up their butt or anywhere else, but she’s not allowed to… because it’s clothing.”

Giovanna is the host of the popular Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and CBeebies show The Baby Club, so may well suffer some separation anxiety being apart from her four children for, potentially, four weeks.

Emma said: “It’s a b***dy long time for any parent and I have no doubt it will get to her and she’ll desperately miss them but she watches I’m A Celeb every year so she knows exactly what she’s getting into. So, it’s one of those things, isn’t it where you know, you’re kind of like, ‘Yeah I’ll do it. It’ll be amazing’ and then you get there, and the environment you’re in and the tasks that you’ve taken on and the food and maybe lack of sleep, like all of those little things will start getting to you and who kind of knows what emotion is going to come out?”

She added: “Doug has been in it and won it and Matt has been in it won it and you know all our little McBusted family has taken part so she knows exactly what to expect.”

I’m a Celebrity 2020 premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. This year the series is set at Gwrych Castle in North Wales because travel restrictions ruled out the usual Australian location.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.