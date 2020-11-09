Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Sir Mo Farah 2020 contestant and Olympic athlete

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is almost upon us, which will see 10 celebrity campmates heading to historic Gwyrch Castle in North Wales for the first time ever.

The 20th series will launch on Sunday, November 15 on ITV, with the line-up finally being confirmed at the end of A Jungle Story, Ant and Dec’s retrospective of the highs and lows of 19 years of the show.

Sir Mo Farah, who made history by winning the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals in both the 5000 and 10,000 metre races, will be taking part in the competition this year, which will feature the campmates undertaking gruelling trials to win food.

We’ve got a feeling that this celebrated athlete might know a thing or two about enduring gruelling challenges…

The I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up also features soap star Jessica Plummer, Corrie legend Bev Callard, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, TV presenter Vernon Kay, and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, award-winning broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire and EastEnders star Shane Richie will also be battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle – for the first time ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about him, including his fears and dream campmate.

Who is Mo Farah?

Age: 37

Twitter: @mo_farah

Instagram: @gomofarah

Job: Olympic athlete and long-distance runner

Sir Mo Farah is the most successful British track athlete in history. After winning the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals in both the 5000 and 10,000 metre races, he became the second athlete in Olympic history to clinch both titles at successive Olympic Games. He also created the iconic dance known as the Mobot in the process, which was part of his infectious victory celebration.

In 2017, Sir Mo was officially knighted by the Queen following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, for services to athletics.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sir Mo said: “Over the years you dream of becoming something or doing something in your career, to take it to the highest level and become an Olympic champion – that was always the dream.

“As an eight-year-old coming from Somalia and not speaking a word of English, to be recognised by your country, it is incredible.”

Sir Mo retired from his track career three years ago and has been concentrating on running road marathons.

Phobias: “Any animal that moves!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “It will be nice for people to see me doing something other than running.”