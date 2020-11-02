I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date confirmed

Accessibility Links

ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity's 2020 series will be kicking off this month.

Ant and Dec

The upcoming I’m A Celebrity 2020 will begin this month despite the impending national lockdown, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster announced today that the reality series, which will be filmed in north Wales this year, will kick off on Sunday 15th November at 9pm.

While the long-running show usually sees celebrities camped out in Australia for three weeks, the 2020 series is set to take place in Abergele’s Gwrych Castle after COVID-19 made travelling Down Under unviable.

I’m A Celeb’s start date was thrown into jeopardy in October, when Wales announced its ‘fire-break’ national lockdown towards the end of the month.

However, Gwrych Castle’s Twitter account reassured fans, confirming filming would be able to continue in Wales in full compliance with Welsh law as production relates to activity which cannot be undertaken from home.

Ahead of the upcoming series, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec took part in their first Bushtucker Trial after mocking celebrities as they’ve taken on the gruelling challenges for the last 18 years.

The duo tweeted on Sunday: “We finally got talked into doing a #BushtuckerTrial…Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2020 will begin on Sunday 15th November. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

