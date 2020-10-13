The Ultimate Great British Bake Off Quiz – How much do you really know about the show?

We’re weeks into The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and things are certainly heating up in the famous tent.

The 11th series kicked off on September 22nd, and it hasn’t been short of drama.

Week one saw this year’s baker Sura knock over rival Dave’s pineapple down upside cakes.

And former contestant Rowan became an accidental comedy hit with viewers after failing to deliver with his elaborate ideas.

New host Matt Lucas also joined the line-up, bringing the perfect recipe of comedy and compassion to the Channel 4 series.

The new series has only just begun, but former contestant Jane Beedle thinks she’s already spotted this year’s winner.

The 2016 finalist – who finished runner-up to Candice Brown – thinks accounting student Peter could win the 2020 series.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, she said: “He’s definitely going to be in the final. He’s in my final. I can’t choose another one yet, but he’s definitely in my final. In fact, I’d almost put a tenner on him to win.”

Since Bake Off debuted on BBC One, Tuesday nights have been filled with pure delight.

We’ve been kept truly entertained with all the naughty puns and cheeky one-liners the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts dish up every episode.

And this year, the series delivered its biggest Channel 4 launch with almost eight million viewers.

In total, 7.9 million viewers tuned in to watch this year’s baker’s dozen, beating last year’s premiere by a whopping 1.3 million viewers, and surpassing the broadcaster’s first ever episode by 500,000.

But how well have fans been paying attention? – Is what we’d like to know.

From pastries to roulades, do you possess the knowledge of a true Bake Off fan?

Or do you just kind of wander off in a trance at the sight of mouth-watering bakes every time you watch the show?

Take our quiz to find out!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, only on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.