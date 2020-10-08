Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn hints she’ll do one more season before kickstarting her own show

Just in case there isn’t enough Christine Quinn drama in your life, the Selling Sunset realtor has said she wants to kickstart her own show.

While saying she didn’t have any “official” news when the Netflix reality hit will return, Quinn revealed she could soon be leaving the show for a solo project.

“It would be great to film the next season and then do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with b****es,” the Selling Sunset cast member told the Wall Street Journal, with characteristic understatement. “Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Hinting at what her own show could entail, Quinn added: “I’m working on a lifestyle brand. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted it to look like, but I did know I wanted to be in every kind of realm of fashion, beauty and skincare.

“I actually created my own perfume in quarantine, so this is what I wear. It’s called B****y. I think perfume is all about a feeling. I spray it and I feel like a b***h and I love it. It says ‘B**** by Xtine.’”

If you’re wondering what it smells like, you’ve made a huge mistake. “It smells to me like a sexual, elevated cotton candy,” Quinn says.

The Oppenheim Group agent also said she felt she was always going to be famous. “I’m not going to lie, yeah, I did. I feel like that’s an important thing, to say it,” she said. “It was something that I always believed in and always thought and always knew. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, but I just knew that I wanted to entertain people and make them laugh.”

Until we hear news of Quinn’s solo series, there’s still time to check out all your unanswered questions from Selling Sunset season three, including how much the Selling Sunset agents make, how much Christine Quinn’s wedding cost and whether Selling Sunset is real or scripted.

