When Married at First Sight UK is back on Channel 4 – your guide to the reality show

This summer, viewers were treated to not one, but two series of Married at First Sight Australia. Seasons four and five were revived for E4 and it proved to be a great hit with fans.

Now, Channel 4 has done one better with a brand new series of the UK version!

This October, four brave singles will marry a complete stranger who they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Matched by American dating guru Paul C Brunson – who many will recognise from Celebs Go Dating – and leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset, the singletons will embark on a fast-forward love journey.

The matchmakers will be supported by insight and analysis from clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

So when does it start? How does it work? And more importantly, who is in the Married at First Sight UK 2020 line-up?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

When is Married at First Sight UK on TV?

Series five will kick off on Channel 4 on Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30pm. Episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights, straight after The Great British Bake Off.

The episode will also be available to watch on catch up on All 4 once it has aired.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK

Viewers can watch series five on Channel 4 or via All 4.

Those interested in previous series are also in luck, as series one to four are currently available to stream on All 4.

How does Married at First Sight work?

Married at First Sight sees two strangers matched by a panel of experts purely by information given to them.

The contestants get to meet one another on their wedding day and have 30 days to decide whether they want to stay together or call it quits.

It is a legally binding marriage, so contestants will have to get a divorce if they decide the experts have got it wrong and they’re not a match.

The new team of experts for series five includes, American dating guru Paul C Brunson – who is known as the real-life Hitch and Oprah’s Love Doctor – leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset, and clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Together, the group help match up individuals, while adding their commentary, as we watch how the couples get on on their wedding day, honeymoon and thereafter.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is, and it looks like there’s a lot of tears along the way!

You can watch the Married at First Sight UK trailer here.

Who are the matchmakers and experts on MaFS?

This year’s Married at First Sight UK matchmakers are American dating guru Paul C Brunson, leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset and clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Paul previously joked he brought the two ladies together – although in a business sense. He said: “The two people that I’m on the show with are two of my friends who I actually matched about five years ago. I put them together and they now run relationship retreats so we already have a success story under our belt.”

Paul C Brunson

Paul is an American-born dating guru, entrepreneur and author who joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating in 2018. On his website, the father-of-two describes himself as “the world’s most influential matchmaker.” He also runs his own matchmaking firm PCB Agency.

Gen Gresset

Genevieve Gresset is the UK’s leading matchmaker and CEO of exclusive dating agency Elect Club.

Dr Angela Smith

Angela is an award-winning psychologist who speaks extensively on positive psychology, resilience and corporate psychopaths.

Who are the Married at First Sight UK contestants?

The contestants looking for love on the new series are Michelle & Owen, and Shareen & David.

Michelle

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings.

Owen

Owen is a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield. He also volunteers at a local children’s hospice.

Shareen

Shareen, 47, is a mum to three grown-up-daughters. She hails from Durban, South Africa and now lives in Llanelli, Wales. She is an events/sales manager and has never previously been married.

David

Adventurer David is a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull. He was previously married for 10 years and has two older teenager children.

Why are there only two couples on the new series?

Viewers might be surprised to see only two couples on the new series. RadioTimes.com understands there were initially four couples due to get married, but unfortunately two of the weddings were unable to go ahead because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Series five of Married at First Sight UK starts on Channel 4 on October 6th at 9:30pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.