Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off?

Tonight, 12 new bakers entered the famous tent as The Great British Bake Off returned for an 11th series.

Advertisement

Viewers watched as The Great British Bake Off contestants mixed it up and rolled it out in a bid to impress The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and new addition Matt Lucas.

For the first challenge, the contestants were tasked with making a Battenberg cake, but it wasn’t a success for everyone – ahem, Loriea!

Next up, was the technical challenge, which saw the contestants having to make six, mini pineapple upside down cakes.

But things went terribly wrong when Sura knocked over Dave’s bakes and they fell on the floor – ouch!

Finally, the contestants were tasked with making a bust cake of their favourite celeb for the Showstopper.

It’s clear many of the bakers crumbled under the pressure, but who was this weeks’ challenges a piece of cake for?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who won Star Baker in Week 1?

It was a busy week in the Bake Off tent. From multiple dropped cakes, to dodgy looking celeb busts, the contestants certainly had their work cut out for them.

When it came to the signature challenge, Sura, Peter and Hermine managed to impress the judges.

They were less pleased with Loriea artificially infused and coloured bubblegum and cream soda Battenberg, which they commented was “dry.”

Matt Lucas rather enjoyed it, however, and joked that the baker could make it for his “ninth birthday”.

With most not quite getting the Battenberg right in the Signature Challenge, there was lots of work to be done in the Technical challenge.

Unfortunately for Dave, however, he just couldn’t catch a break when Sura accidentally knocked his cakes on the floor.

He came ninth in the challenge and in a truly bittersweet moment, Sura ended up coming first, with Peter right behind her.

Sura managed to win the judges over once again with her bust of Sir David Attenborough in the Showstopper Challenge, but Pete was right up there with her with his bake of his cycling hero.

In the end, only one person could be crowned Star Baker and Peter was crowned victor this week.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.