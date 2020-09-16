Made in Chelsea returns for lashings of summer staycation fun in late September

While many are still recovering from the news that the Kardashians aren’t keeping up with anyone any longer, E4 has provided just the tonic with news that our favourite poshos are returning – Made in Chelsea will premiere its 20th season at the end of September.

Made in Chelsea was truncated earlier this year when season 19 was interrupted by the blasted COVID-19 pandemic, having aired just six episodes of that series. But fear not – none of our stars are ailing and returning for the new season will be Harvey Armstrong, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Verity Bowditch, Freddie Browne, Maeva D’Ascanio (pictured with James Taylor), Sam Holmes, Amelia Mist, Tristan Phipps and Tiffany Watson.

New faces to hit the King’s Road in aid of our entertainment include Amelia’s close friend and socialite, Paris Smith, and personal trainer Charlie Frederick, who will be the on-call “Joe Wicks” exercise enthusiast for all the gang and is best known from his stint on Love Island in 2018.

New faces in Chelsea also include model Will Higginson and Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s girlfriend, Ruby Adler.

Questions that demand answers after the lockdown shutdown include:

Will Zara and Sam stay together after the revelation?

Will Ollie and his Gareth’s wedding go ahead?

What is the backwash after Emily started dating Harvey, Habbs’ ex-boyfriend?

Is Tiffany still dating Miles?

Will Tristan and Verity survive their first serious obstacle?

The new season will be divided between our well-known and beloved south-west London locations and two extravagant country estates, where the fizz will be permanently iced and the pals will be making the most of their swanky staycation on the tennis courts, the beautifully kept grounds and, especially, the swimming pools.

Who needs Love Island when you have these buff bodies?

Made in Chelsea 20 will also feature special pop-ins from previous stars Harry Baron, Fred Ferrier, Binky Felstead, Janey Felstead, Reza, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Sophie Hermann, Jamie Laing, Ollie Locke, Gareth Locke, Rosi Mai, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Melissa Tattam, Sam Thompson and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 from the 28th September at 9pm. Catch up on All 4.

