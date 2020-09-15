Will there be a Selling Sunset season 4? Everything you need to know

Ever since series three of Selling Sunset wrapped up on Netflix, everyone has been dying to know when the next series will be out.

And the Oppenheim Group agents have certainly kept us hooked with all their updates on the new series.

Most recently, Romain Bonnet – who is married to real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald – confirmed he’ll be in the fourth season.

Speaking in an interview with LIT Entertainment News, he said: “You’re definitely going to be seeing me on this season. But not as an agent.”

He added: “I’ve been working a lot with the Oppenheim Group as a project manager.”

It comes after Christine Quinn suggested we could see Selling Sunset season four next year.

When a fan asked her when the beloved Netflix show will be out, the Selling Sunset cast member suggested it will be “same time next year”, pointing towards an August release date.

And according to The Oppenheim Group boss Jason, we could be in line for “many more” seasons.

After revealing the truth about Selling Sunset star Brett’s reported exit from the team, he said he believes Netflix will commission more Selling Sunset seasons.

So as we wait for more from the OG team, here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming season .

*Selling Sunset spoilers to follow*

When is Selling Sunset season 4’s release date?

Unfortunately, Selling Sunset season four hasn’t been confirmed just yet by Netflix.

However, with all the drama in the third season, we doubt the team is short on stories for another one.

Season one of Selling Sunset first launched in March 2019, introducing audiences to the super glamorous world of real estate – and the million-dollar houses – in the Hollywood Hills.

The second season dropped over a year later in May 2020, with the third coming not very long after that in August.

However, according to Jason Oppenheim, the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the TV and film industry to their knees won’t be a problem for the cast of Selling Sunset.

He told Metro: “I don’t anticipate the coronavirus having too much of an effect. I don’t foresee any restrictions on filming because I think that we’re all together anyway, most of us. We’re interacting already, so I don’t think we’re at much risk simply having cameras around.”

Chrishell also posted on her Instagram encouraging fans to keep streaming.

Instagram

Has the cast said anything about another season?

Breakout star Christine confirmed in a recent interview that the cast usually hear about the show’s renewal once a previous season has dropped.

“So usually we get picked up after the show airs, you know, we’ll hear some information, some rumblings,” Christine told Grazia in July. “With season two being in the top ten [on Netflix], I think we’re definitely going to get picked up.”

Although she seems optimistic about the show’s future, Christine also confirmed that “everything has been set back due to COVID”.

“We’re going to shoot next year, now, I’m hearing. We have such a big production, there’s so many people on our crew. I don’t think we’d be filming this year,” she said.

Netflix

Will all the cast return for Selling Sunset season 4?

While we would love to see all the girls back in action, it sounds like season three could be the end for some of the OG cast – Maya Vander previously hinted the current series could be her last.

The Miami-based real estate agent has been commuting between Florida and the Los Angeles set of Selling Sunset while the show has been produced, but implied that it’s getting too much for her and her young family.

Vander told Metro: “With two children right now, it’s going to be difficult for me to relocate my life again to LA. We have a house right now in Miami, my husband is here and we’ve been doing the whole back and forth. I was a bit more flexible and so was he, but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see…”

In another interview, she admitted her screen time was cut because she didn’t “bring the drama” as she confessed: “I don’t know if they even want me if they do season four because I don’t provide the drama!”

Netflix

Christine Quinn could also be saying goodbye to the Netflix series, as according to Metro, she isn’t entirely happy with the office politics at the OG.

Quinn has hinted it’s a male-female problem and that if she did leave it would be to work in an all-female environment.

“All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man,” she said. “It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things… Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do.

“I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women.”

The real estate agent has said she’d like to work on her show.

Speaking in an interview with Vogue.co.uk, she said: “A spin-off solo show would be a great idea. I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches — I’m done. Give me my own show already!”

And if that isn’t enough, it seems there could be a “battle of the brokerages”, according to Quinn, who’s hinted that Brett Oppenheim has split from his brother, Jason. The drama of it all!

What could Selling Sunset season 4 be about?

Netflix

There’s plenty for the cameras still to follow, with Heather Rae Young now engaged to her partner Tarek El Moussa.

Given that both Mary and Christine Quinn’s weddings featured on the show, it’d be great to be front row at this one as well!

And of course, the drama between fan-favourites, Chrishell and Christine, will never get old. This alone could keep us tuning into the show for a few more seasons. Plus, there’s bound to be more fall-out from Chrishell’s divorce from Justin Hartley.

As well as this, we saw Maya pitching a possible office opening in Miami, so this could make for an interesting future storyline if she were to stay on the show. Perhaps there could be a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off!

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.