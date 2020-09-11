Meet the Gogglebox cast – the families and their jobs in real life

Our Friday nights are booming again now that Channel 4’s Gogglebox is back for a 16th series.

Advertisement

The series will return on September 11th, and the armchair critics will once again be keeping us entertained from 9pm as they give their take on the past week’s shows.

So, who are the cast? And what do they do in real life?

Meet the families and friends who’ll be giving us their verdict on all the shows, from returning faves Jenny and Lee, to previous Goggleboxers, and newer couple Anne and Ken – who joined in series 15.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Anne and Ken

The couple – who like The Moffatts hail from County Durham – are the only new cast members this series.

The duo was introduced to millions of viewers at home as “a couple who have been married for 50 years”.

And it’s clear love is still in the air. On their very first appearance on the show, Ken presented Anne with a bouquet of roses – one for every year they’ve been together.

Giles and Mary

The creative couple have become firm favourites with viewers for their quirky style and furniture – one of their armchairs matches their wallpaper.

It’s also believed the pair are close pals of Boris Johnson and his sister Rachel.

What are their real jobs? Giles is an artist and Mary is best known for being the Spectator’s resident agony aunt as well as a self-styled queen of etiquette.

Ellie and Izzi

Instagram: @ellie__warner and @izziwarner

Twitter: @ellieandizzi

Sisters Ellie and Lizzi from Leeds first joined the show back in 2015, and were originally worried about whether viewers would be interested in them.

Five years on, and the self-confessed “couch potatoes” are one of the most popular duos on the show, cracking us up with their hilarious banter and love of food.

What are their real jobs? Izzi is a mum-of-two – to five-year-old son Bobby and newborn baby Bessie Rose. Her elder sister Ellie is a hairdresser in Leeds.

Mary and Marina

They joined the show in 2016, and have quickly become faves on the show.

Although in their 80s, the ladies are very young and heart, and are not afraid to have a laugh.

They often get distracted talking about their love lives.

What do they do outside the show? Both widowed, both best friends from Bristol Mary and Marina live in the same retirement home.

Jenny and Lee

Twitter: @Leegogglebox

The hilarious pair film Gogglebox inside a caravan in Hull. And while many think they’re mother and son or husband and wife, they’re actually just friends.

They landed their spot on the show when Jenny met two of the show’s researchers at Beverley Races Ladies’ Day and they reportedly signed her up on the spot.

They share a Twitter account, which is worth a follow.

What are their real jobs? It’s not clear caravan besties Jenny and Lee do for a living, however, they met when Jenny was the landlady of the Crown Inn pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

Amira and Iqra

Instagram: @amira_gogglebox

Twitter: @Amirasrota and @JustIqs

The two friends from London first joined the show in series 10 with their friend Amani, however Amira and Iqra now appear as a duo, oh, and the cat.

Their infectious giggles have us in stitches.

Pete and Sophie

Instagram: @sandifordpete and @sophiesandiford1

Twitter: @PeteandSophie

Jobs: Sophie works as a shop window dresser in Blackpool, while Pete reportedly has a job in insurance.

Although they’re quite new to the show, having joined in 2018, Pete and Sophie have made a great impression on viewers.

The brother and sister duo have us in fits of laughter with their take on the week’s TV.

The Siddiquis

Instagram: @thesiddiquis

Twitter: @goggleboxsid, @baasitsiddiqui, @umarksiddiqui

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show and much-loved by viewers. The family hail from Derby and others members of the family, such as sibling Raza and mum often make an appearance as well.

What are their real jobs? Retired Sid qualified as a Power Engineer from the University of Derby and previously worked for the NHS for 37 years. Umar has worked in the NHS as a Biomedical Scientist in Microbiology at the Royal Derby Hospital for close to 17 years, while Baasit has been a teacher in a secondary school since 2007.

The Plummers

Twitter: @thegoggleboxbros

Instagram: @trissy101, @twaineaplummer, @trem_vi

Brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in series eight.

They film from their home in Bristol, and are sports mad, with Tristan even playing semi-professionally from Bristol FC between 2007 and 2010.

What are their real jobs? Tristan is a winger for Hereford FC and Twaine plays for Bradford Town, while Tremaine is a chef.

John and Beryl

The pair joined in 2012, although they haven’t revealed much about their private lives on the show.

Beryl did, however, mention that John retired around 12 years ago.

David and Shirley

Twitter: @DaveAndShirley

David and Shirley have been married for 40 years and have two children together. They joined the show in 2015, and film from the comfort of their home in Wales.

What are their real jobs? Dave, 62, is a cleaner in a factory, and Shirley, 62, works in retail. Dave is also a keen baker on the side, so we could well be seeing him on The Great British Bake Off, if he has his way!

The Michaels

Instagram: @alexmichael_x

Twitter: @Louisxmichael and @MichaelFamilyMa

The Michael family live in Brighton and have been regulars and favourites on the show since the beginning.

Occasionally, Louis joins his parents Andrew and Carolyne on the sofa, and in previous years his sister Alex has appeared as well.

The Ven Family

Channel 4

Twitter: @MicaAndTheGang

South Londoners Marcus, Mica, Sachelle and Shuggy joined Gogglebox in series 11.

Their outgoing personalities and Marcus’ hilarious comments have made them very popular on the show.

Abbie and Georgia

Another pair of Gogglebox members from Durham are Abbie and Georgia. The friends have been on the show since 2018. Their classic moments are numerous but they are best known for reacting to that John Lewis ad in 2018 when they questioned whether Your Song was first performed by Ellie Goulding or Elton John…

Paige and Sally

Twitter: @Paige_deville

Mother and daughter duo Paige and Sally – who hail from Brimingham – joined the show last year.

What are their real jobs? While mum Sally, 53, cares for the disabled and elderly, Paige, 23, works as a business development manager.

The Malones

Twitter: @TheMalonesGB

One of the longest-serving families on the show, having joined back in series four, The Malone family is a firm fan-favourite.

They’re known for the straight-to-the-point remarks, huge food portions and adorable dogs who aren’t camera shy.

What are their real jobs? Tom Sr is a lorry driver, mum Julie is a receptionist. Tom Jnr is a freelance model and street dance choreographer – he’s even performed with the Black Eyed Peas and appeared in Billy Elliott until he turned his hand to coaching football.

Daniel and Stephen

Twitter: @Stephenwebb71 and @lustig75

Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox along with his then-boyfriend Chris. However, the pair split and he’s now joined by husband Daniel who first started appearing in 2019. Daniel has now left the show after parting ways with Stephen.

What are their real jobs? In real life Stephen is a hairdresser in Brighton.

The Worthingtons

Channel 4

Alison and her husband George joined the series in series 10 alongside their daughter, Helena. The family, who reside in Manchester, welcomed a new addition to the family earlier this year after Helena gave birth to baby boy, Edwin. Cute!

Previous Goggleboxers

The Moffatts

Channel 4

Scarlett was the stand-out star of Gogglebox, however, her time on the show came when she signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016. She went on to win the show and has since landed several jobs on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Channel 4’s rebooted dating show Streetmate.

She originally joined Gogglebox with her parents Betty and Mark back in 2014, and was known for her hilarious one-liners. Following her exit from the Channel 4 show, her parents subsequently left.

Sandi and Sandra

Channel 4

Iconic duo Sandi and Sandra won viewers over with their constantly-changing hairstyles, exciting wardrobes, unusual TV snacks and even bigger personalities. Sadly, they decided to split up (on telly that is) and Sandra’s daughter Chanchez replaced Sandi. Sandra then quit the show in 2017.

Sandi is a mother of two and grandmother of five, who previously owned some wine bars in South London and used to sing at the Tower in Blackpool with Larry Grayson. Sandra has four children and three grandchildren.

Bill and Josef

The pair haven’t been seen on Gogglebox for a while. However, outside of the show, they have pretty impressive lives. Bill is a Cambridge maths graduate, journalist and former British Chess Champion, while Josef is an accountant who also happens to be a World Cluedo and Scottish Monopoly Champion.

The Woerdenwebers

Channel 4

The Woerdenweber Family are best known for Ralf’s humour and Jay, the (now ex-) boyfriend of Eve who sat on the sofa and never spoke.

Mum Viv has her own tattoo studio while daughter Eve runs a New Age shop nearby, selling incense, oils and Pagan jewellery.

Rev. Kate and Graham

Channel 4

From 2014 to 2016, the couple spent evenings sitting on the sofa watching telly with their greyhound Buster. Rev. Kate and Graham have been together 22 years and have two children. They left the show after two years and since then, Kate has become quite the TV star.

She’s a regular presenter on BBC One’s Songs of Praise, and was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2017. She’s also a radio host.

Linda & Pete McGarry, and George Gilbey

YouTube/BBC

George was known for appearing on the show with his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

He left the show in 2014 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, before returning to the show two years later. However he later quit once again.

The Tappers

Channel 4

The super loud family-of -four from North London had their spot on Gogglebox taken away after Amy’s stint on Celebs Go Dating, due to the producers “no celebs” rule.

Parents Nikki and Jonathon recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Jonathon – a chauffer – also shed an incredible 3st 7lbs, and is almost unrecognisable from his Gogglebox days. Meanwhile son Josh is a budding politician.

Steph and Dom

The posh couple – who ran a luxury bed and breakfast – were the first breakout stars for the show. They went on to star in their own TV programmes, and announced that they were taking an indefinite break from the show in 2016. “You can have too much of a good thing,” said Steph at the time.

Advertisement

Series 16 of Gogglebox starts September 11th at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.