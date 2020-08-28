Behind Sean and Blair’s dramatic split on Married at First Sight Australia and where they are now
Everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia's Sean and Blair, and where they are now.
E4 is currently airing season five of Married at First Sight Australia, giving UK reality-lovers their dose of dating drama for the summer.
The eccentric series, which was filmed back in 2018, follows a group of singletons as they are paired up by experts with their perfect match, who they marry in a ‘commitment ceremony’ upon meeting.
After spending time together on their honeymoon and living with one another, the couples then decide whether they want to really get married or to call it quits.
Perth-based Sean and Blair from Sydney seemed like a great match on paper, but we saw throughout their episode that they didn’t quite click. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened and where Sean and Blair are now.
What happened to Sean and Blair?
In Married at First Sight Australia’s final episode, we saw experts match 34-year-old railway technician Sean up with 31-year-old executive assistant Blair, with the pair ‘marrying’ and heading off to New Zealand on their honeymoon.
But after a rocky commitment ceremony, the relationship soon turned disastrous when Sean told Blair he no longer wanted to spend time with her and voted to leave the marriage, leaving Blair in tears, begging him for a second chance.
“I still have that glimmer of hope that I could potentially change your mind,” Blair told Sean, who replied: “It’s kind of a bit too late. The thing that I’m grappling with over the last couple of weeks is, like, I can’t picture us together. I’m sorry.”
Their ‘marriage’ did not end amicably – with the pair having consummated their relationship the night before Sean confessed that he didn’t have feelings for her.
Where is Sean now?
After splitting with Blair, Sean went on a date with fellow contestant Tracey Jewel and the pair were together for five months after the show ended, but by 2019 the pair had called it quits.
The technician has since released a tell-all book about his time on what he describes as “the FAKEST reality show”, entitled Married Lies: Secrets Behind Reality TV.
View this post on Instagram
of this book to make a difference in people's lives. And if I've made a difference to even one person’s life through reading this book, it's mission accomplished as far as I'm concerned. ???????? I've poured my heart and soul into this book over the last year and a half, and it means the world to me that someone's actually taken the time to not only download it, but to go through and read it, extract the learnings and to have a significant impact in their life. ✅ This book was intended for someone who was experiencing any adversity and they wanted to make a difference in their life, and the lives of the people around them. I'm forever grateful to those people who've taken the time already to read the book. ???? ???? So thankful ???????? and I appreciate all the positive comments. This video is about the shadow self, the things that we hide from throughout our lives, having the knowledge is the first key knowing when you’re triggered and releasing. Enjoy the video. ???? #marriedlies #mafs #marriedatfirstsightau #transformationtuesday #shadowself #adversity
Where is Blair now?
By May 2018, Blair had appeared to be over Sean’s rejection, taking to Instagram to gush over her new boyfriend, DJ Robbie Lowe. She wrote: “Every day I fall for you a little deeper. You make me so happy!”
The couple appear to still be going strong, with Robbie frequently appearing on the former MAFS contestant’s Instagram.