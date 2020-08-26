RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 filming “interrupted” due to COVID-19

BBC Three has confirmed that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was interrupted “midway” through filming season two due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that the channel hopes to complete filming “by the end of the year”.

Speaking on a panel at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival, BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell was asked whether it was true that the show’s second season had been impacted by the pandemic and lockdown.

“Yes, that’s true, midway through filming it was interrupted, and it’s currently being regrouped, as we say,” she said.

However, she added that there were already plans in place to restart production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as soon as possible.

“I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year. But yeah, it’s regrouping as we speak.”

Alan Carr previously confirmed earlier this year that he was working on the second season, which is set to be bigger and better than the first.

“Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!” he told press including .

“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait. I’m going to be like that kid in that Alton Towers advert saying, ‘One more sleep!’”

Earlier in the interview, he reflected on how the show has impacted public views on the gay community.

“I was talking to Graham Norton and I was like, ‘Remember the stick we used to get like – you gays this…’ and I thought, ‘Wait till you see what’s coming’, We’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chuck Norris in comparison.

“We were getting all this stick about being camp, and now it’s like, ‘Hey girl!’ so that’s quite a nice thing not to be the campest one in the room and actually be butch! I can’t believe how far it’s all gone.”

RuPaul's Drag Race is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.