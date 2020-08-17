Selling Sunset season 4 “may be battle of brokerages” after Brett “leaves to start his own”, says Christine

Netflix’s docusoap Selling Sunset could look quite different if it returns for season four, as Christine Quinn has revealed Brett Oppenheim has left The Oppenheim Group in the Hollywood Hills to start his own brokerage.

The reality series follows the action at a high-end brokerage, which is responsible for selling some of the most expensive properties in Los Angeles.

The Selling Sunset season three dropped on Netflix earlier this month and the show is yet to be renewed for another, although viewership has been strong and many fans are hopeful for more.

In an interview with Glamour, Selling Sunset star Christine speculated on what could happen in a potential fourth season, pitching a potential “battle” as Brett strikes out on his own.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” she revealed. “The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office.

“We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix and Brett asking for comment.

With Jason Oppenheim now running the company solo, it’s possible that colleague Mary Fitzgerald could enjoy more favourable treatment, as some fans felt she was often supplied with the best house listings.

Christine went on to discuss her depiction on the show, a divisive figure among viewers for her no-nonsense attitude that some have found to be rude.

She said: “I want to be honest, I want to tell the truth, but sometimes people aren’t ready to hear things, even if it is the truth. A lot of the time, I’m like, ‘Am I the only person that sees this?’

“I should have been a lawyer. I can evaluate situations really well. I want to tell people everything but you know, people have to be ready to hear it.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.