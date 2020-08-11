Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Sean and Jo’s epic mismatch: “Awkward!”

Married at First Sight Australia delivered one of its biggest ever mismatches when the experts pitted together Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly on Tuesday night’s episode.

Advertisement

*This article contains spoilers about Married at First Sight Australia season five*

The E4 series attempts to set people up on the ultimate blind date: they meet for the first time at the altar as they’re getting married, but it wasn’t a happy ever after for single mum Jo, 41, and pub manager Sean, 41.

In fact, the experts could not have made a bigger mistake. Sean, sweating and blinking furiously, said: “S**t!” at the altar when he realised what he’d got himself into.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

He made an understatement when he said the experience was “a lot more difficult than I envisaged”.

Married at First Sight Australia viewers were alternately transfixed and traumatised by the awkwardness of the couple’s union. This fan tweeted that Jo was just not reading her new husband at all: “A blind man on a galloping horse can see Sean is not comfortable at all.”

Jo is just not reading this guy at all. A blind man on a galloping horse can see Sean is not comfortable at all. She is very over the top and he looks like he is hating every minute of this. #marriedatfirstsightaustralia — Suzieq0473 (@Suzieq0473) August 11, 2020

This Married at First Sight viewer, like so many, commented on the disparity between their perceptions of each other. “Oh dear, this really is not going to end well.”

Jo and Sean reactions

Jo "I like him, i'm so happy"

Sean "She's a bit full on and out there" Oh dear, this really is not going to end well#MarriedAtFirstSightaustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) August 11, 2020

Another fan posted about the awkwardness of the wedding ceremony. A visibly uncomfortable and nervous Sean “doesn’t know if he’s coming or going”.

Aww shes already saying yes at the final ceremony and he doesnt know if hes coming or going sean and jo #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) August 11, 2020

“AWKWARD!” was the reaction of so many in the Married at First Sight audience, but it was somehow compulsive viewing and therein lies the series’ success.

Omg. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia Jo and Sean ????????‍♀️ Cringe!! And they’re both saying the complete opposite to each other!! AWKWARD!! — riley. (@laurenrileyg) August 11, 2020

Sean has had mixed experiences on dating apps and this viewer thought that Sean may have swiped left that time he saw Jo on Tinder.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia I think Sean has seen Jo before and swiped whichever way you swipe when you think nu uh. — D'Orothy (@fizznonsense1) August 11, 2020

Numerous fans on social media questioned how the experts came to match Jo and Sean and how differently they reacted to each other.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia The expert "It's perfectly normal for the singles to experience a fight or flight response". I think in Shaun's case it's more flight than fight. — Messy Beckie (@messybeckie) August 11, 2020

This fan wondered where the experts got their qualifications. “This is a car crash waiting to happen!”

Omg Jo please calm down and stop going on about how perfect he is! You're going to be made a fool of when he runs off! Where did these "Experts" get their qualifications? This is a car crash waiting to happen! So not a good match at all. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — fiona williams (@Feebleeona) August 11, 2020

Sean’s best man came in for much praise from viewers for the way he tried to calm down his friend and pointed out Jo’s qualities, “even though he knows Jo isn’t Sean’s usual type”.

What a lovely Groomsman, even though he knows Jo isn't Sean's usual type, he pointed out all of her good qualities & talked him round ???? #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — CrysTalks (@CrysTalksVlogs) August 11, 2020

Find out what happened to Jo and Sean after the cameras stopped rolling in our new update.

Meanwhile, the episode’s other couple Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith were the polar opposites to Sean and Jo, in that there was an actual spark between them.

E4

Married at First Sight viewers were won over by his heartfelt speech at the wedding reception.

Oh Mat and Alycia please i really hope they make this work, i really hope they can both be happy and build a successful marriage

and watch the notebook together #MarriedAtFirstSightaustralia — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) August 11, 2020

This lady even forgave him for #TrouserGate.

Oh my god Matt. Your speech has won me over. I forgive you for #TrouserGate Matt & Alicia 4 eva ???? as the kids say #marriedatfirstsightaustralia — Samsara Therapies (@SamsaraWeston) August 11, 2020

But did Mathew and Alycia stay together after their touching ceremony? Get the inside story on Mathew and Alycia’s romance after the show ended.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.