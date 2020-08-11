Jo and Sean’s dramatic Married at First Sight Australia break-up – and where they are now

Things are certainly getting juicy on Married at First Sight Australia season five.

Advertisement

The wild dating show – which originally aired in Australia in 2018 – has been revived for E4, and couples are already being matched.

One of those couples is Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly, who couldn’t have been more different – her a bubbly and outspoken single mum and him a shy business owner.

They do say: opposites attract. But, was that the case for Jo and Sean?

Here’s everything you need to know about their MAFS relationship and whether they’re still together.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Jo and Sean?

Unfortunately it wasn’t marriage at first sight for single mum Jo, 41, and pub manager Sean, 41.

The couple ended their relationship very early on in the experiment, and the entire event unfolded in some very explosive scenes.

Jo quit the show by opting to “leave” her marriage with Sean.

And she wasted no time giving the show’s experts a piece of her mind on why they’d matched her with Sean, despite her being very clear on what she wanted.

“I gave up my life, I gave up my kids. My mum gave up her job… I went into this experiment with all my walls down because I wanted it to work so badly,” Jo began her tirade as she confronted the show’s three relationship experts.

“Why did you set us up? Clearly my instructions were strong. We had a big chat, you know, about what I wanted and then… this is what I got delivered.”

The experts claimed they believed Jo and Sean had elements of “compatibility”, as they both came from Adelaide and grew up in small towns.

E4

Did Jo and Sean get back together?

Despite not finding a romantic connection, it seems Jo and Sean have managed to find a friendship from being on the show.

After Jo decided to quit, she opened up to Sean and revealed although he wasn’t attractive to her, he wasn’t a “disappointment”.

Implying that they’d remain friends, she said: “I’ve had a blast – literally, I’ve had a blast – and haven’t laughed as hard for years and years. So, don’t ever think that you’re a disappointment to me.”

Since leaving the show, the pair have sparked rumours they could be dating again, after being spotted on a night out, however, it looks like it’s just a friendly relationship between them.

Where is Sean now?

Shortly after the show wrapped up, Sean was linked to fellow MAFS star Gabrielle Bartlett.

During a mini-MAFS reunion at co-star Ryan Gallagher’s comedy gig in Adelaide, the pair are said to have got very flirty. However, Sean denied they were dating.

He has reportedly been spotted on Tinder, but it’s not known whether he’s swiped right for that lucky someone just yet.

Where is Jo now?

The mother-of-two hinted at a new relationship in January as she shared a photo showing her incredible weight loss.

Revealing her slimmed-down frame in a lilac wrap dress, Jo wrote in the caption: “@fashionpopboutique certainly knows how to rock date night.”

Sounds like Foxy Jojo could be off the market. You go, girl!

Advertisement

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.