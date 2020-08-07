I’m A Celebrity to be filmed in UK castle for 2020 series instead of Australia

ITV have announced I’m A Celebrity 2020 will take place in the UK, rather than its usual Australian jungle setting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once again hosted by Ant and Dec, the show’s 20th series will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

This year’s celebs will once again be put through a series of gruelling challenges, but this time will be battling to become the first King or Queen of the I’m a Celeb Castle.

The format will remain the same with Bushtucker Trials and challenges still set to take place.

“We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off-screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series,” Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said.

Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios added: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

ITV haven’t get announced when the series will launch, but say more information will be released “in due course”.

Previous years have seen campmates flown into the jungle in mid-November.

I’m A Celebrity is usually filmed in and around Australia’s Springbrook National Park, with filming also taking place in the nearby town of Dungay.

The 2019 series was won by former Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa. She finished ahead of celebs including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

This year’s cast is yet to be announced, but celebs including Vernon Kay and Richard Madeley have been tipped to join the show. For more, check out our full I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up rumour guide.

