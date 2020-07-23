RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue proves the franchise has more to offer than we first thought

News broke today that some legendary queens would be sissying their walks in new Drag Race spin off, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue.

The show, which is set to air on VH1 in August, will go behind the scenes as Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Miss Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Barry and Asia O’Hara prepare to star in their own Las Vegas residency show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!.

And if you ask us, bring it right on, girls!

In a time where TV is so limited, due to the coronavirus which has put a hold on filming and taken away some of the shows we’d usually be gearing up to watch right now, RuPaul’s Drag Race is the gift that just keeps on giving.

The franchise recently brought more realness with a serving of Canada’s Drag Race, which dropped on BBC iPlayer on July 3rd, and season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars only kicked off on June 5th.

These series are just a few on the long list of spin-offs the show has produced, including The Switch Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Thailand and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with RuPaul as main host and head judge, and Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as supporting judges.

While some might argue that they can’t keep up with all the additional formats, we beg to differ and think there is no such thing as too much Drag Race.

With its many iterations, Drag Race has been a pure delight throughout the pandemic, keeping us entertained over the months.

Each series brings its own fierceness, from the different types of queens, to the panellists and the levels of shade.

Take the US series for instance, hosted by Mama Ru herself and a team of panellists, including Michelle Visage, it doesn’t compare to say, Canada’s Drag Race, which essentially has three hosts – but shantay, they can both stay!

And then you have the latest series which isn’t actually a competition like the other formats, but instead legendary queens returning, similar to All Stars, but with extra backstage tea.

We don’t know about you, but we wouldn’t say no to a watching Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels having a ki ki behind the scenes.

So long as you’ve got interesting queens – which we know the Vegas Revue girls all are, having already starred on the show – you can’t really go wrong with Drag Race.

In the case of RuPaul, more is just more – and we’re so here for it!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue airs Friday 21st August at 8pm on VH1 in the US. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.