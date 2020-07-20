How to watch Mike Tyson fight a Great White on Shark Week

Shark Week is back on the Discovery Channel for its 32nd annual event dedicated to one of the ocean’s deadliest predators.

Advertisement

The week-long summer extravaganza, which began in 1988, features 20 hours of educational and entertaining shark-based programming, hosted by a celebrity presenter.

This year, the highly-anticipated sharkfest kicks off with legendary boxer Mike Tyson battling a Great White for research purposes. Has the heavyweight finally met his match?

Here’s everything you need to know about Shark Week 2020 and Tyson v Jaws.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Shark Week 2020?

Shark Week 2020 begins Sunday 9th August at 8pm ET on the Discovery Channel in the US, with 20 hours of shark-based programming airing until Sunday 16th August.

In the UK, Shark Week is set to begin a week later, with the event starting on Sunday 16th August and the Tyson special airing at 9pm.

When is Mike Tyson’s Shark Fight?

American heavyweight Mike Tyson is kicking off Shark Week this year by taking on a fellow biter: the Great White shark.

Tyson v Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, which airs on Sunday 16th July at 9pm in the UK, will see ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ take part in an underwater battle against one of the most notorious predators on the planet.

The stunt, which will be broadcast “all in the name of research”, will feature commentary from famed ring announcer Michael Buffer, with the Discovery Channel promising that “no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode”.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” said Tyson in a statement to the Discovery Channel. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.”

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

The Discovery Channel has not yet announced when Tyson v Jaws will air on the 9th August, but we will keep this page updated.

What is Shark Week?

The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is a week-long block of programming dedicated to shark-based shows.

The annual even began in July 1988 and since then, has featured on the nature channel either in July or early August.

Over the past few years, Shark Week has become a pop culture phenomenon, which looks at the secret lives of sharks through the use of science and technology.

While the host of 2020 Shark Week has not yet been confirmed, celebrity hosts in the past have included actor Rob Riggle, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, director Eli Roth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg and writer Josh Wolf.

Shark Week schedule

The Discovery Channel has not yet published the programming schedule for Shark Week 2020, but we do know that Tyson v Jaws: Rumble on the Reef will air on Sunday 9th August – the start of Shark Week.

We’ll update this page when the Shark Week schedule is released so watch this space.

Advertisement

Shark Week begins on Sunday 16th August on the Discovery Channel, with Tyson v Jaws airing at 9pm. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.