Gogglebox boss confirms return for new series later this year

Gogglebox will return to Channel 4 for a brand new series later this year, the show’s co-creator has confirmed.

The popular reality series sees a diverse selection of families, friends and partners give their take on the week’s television and biggest breaking news stories.

Remarkably, the series is one of very few that was able to continue production throughout the coronavirus lockdown, providing a comfort to fans during a highly uncertain time.

Having recently wrapped its second Celebrity Goggleboz, which included pairings like married couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as well as father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

Co-creator Tania Alexander said on Twitter: “Huge thank you for your kind messages re Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but your support made it all worth it.

“Big shout out to the cast from both shows and my amazing team.”

She finished the tweet by confirming that the show will return to television on Friday 11th September, giving fans a date to put in their diary.

Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows ❤️ AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11th ❤️ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) July 19, 2020

The most recent series of Gogglebox peaked with overnight viewership of more than four million, as people across the country tuned in to see how the armchair pundits were coping with lockdown.

Nobody knows what the world will look like in a few months time, but it seems nothing will stop Gogglebox from dominating the Friday schedules.

