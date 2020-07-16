Amar Latif sails through on Celebrity MasterChef after impressing fans as first blind contestant

The first blind contestant to compete on Celebrity MasterChef Amar Latif sailed through last night, making it to the next round and impressing both judges and viewers alike.

Television presenter Amar – who lost 95 per cent of his sight at 18 due to a genetic condition called “retinas pigmentosa” – cooked for the show’s judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, before joining London restaurant Mortimer House’s bustling lunch service.

Viewers praised the show for including Amar in its line-up, with one fan writing on Twitter, “So great to see a disabled celebrity on the show. I love cooking & cooking shows and I’m always thinking of ways to make cooking more accessible.”

“I’m in awe at Amar cooking on #celebritymasterchef,” another viewer wrote on Twitter. “He can’t see and is cooking brilliantly!”

So great to see a disabled celebrity on the show. I love cooking & cooking shows and I'm always thinking of ways to make cooking more accessible #MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterchef — ⚡Discombobulated Dyke ⚡ (@homoskedastic_) July 15, 2020

At Mortimer House, Amar was under the watchful eye of head chef Lello Favuzzi, who helped to set up some extra tools for Amar to help him find his cooking instruments.

This chef training Amar is wonderful. Patient, attentive, descriptive and not condescending. Some of them on here have been on a real ego trip. Shame I was too busy reading tweets to catch his name!#MasterChefUK #celebritymasterchef — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) July 15, 2020

Amar previously spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about his decision to appear on the show, revealing that he initially said to his agent, ‘”Tell them I’m blind and I can’t cook!”’

He continued, “They [MasterChef] offered to support me so I met up with them and told them I couldn’t cook, but I never give up.”

He later added, “I never see obstacles. I was an accountant when people said I couldn’t be an accountant. When people told me I couldn’t travel the world as an independent blind person, I made it happen by setting up the world’s first company that enabled blind people to get out on their own. And obviously television. So I thought, ‘Great, let’s do it!’”

