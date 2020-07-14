How to watch Love Island: Australia season two

We watched Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp be crowned as the first ever winners of Love Island: Australia, as season one came to an end on ITV2 this evening.

But that doesn’t mean the Love Island journey is over, with lots more romance Down Under.

As many may already know, season one of Love Island: Australia was filmed in 2018, and the repeat aired this summer to make up for the loss of the UK version which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

This means that season two of the Aussie version is currently floating about as it was filmed a year later in 2019 – and that means we can enjoy it for the first time.

So how can you watch it? And is it as juicy as season one?

Here’s everything you need to know about the second series.

How to watch Love Island: Australia season 2

The show has already aired in Australia, but fans can still watch the series on Hulu, the streaming service.

Who are the cast on Love Island: Australia season 2?

Many bombshells enter the villa over the course of season 2, but the series starts off with the following contestants:

Vanessa, 24, Businesswoman from Sydney

Cartier, 19, Lifeguard from Sydney

Jessie, 23, Waitress from Hobart

Matthew, 24, Wrestler and model from Melbourne

Gerard, 23, Personal Trainer from Perth

Maurice, 27, Business owner from Sydney

Sam, 28, International DJ from Melbourne

Cassie, 26, Executive Assistant from Sydney

Cynthia, 23, Model from Brisbane

Adam, 27, Plasterer from Gold Coast

Eoghan, 23, Real estate agent from Gold Coast

Where was Love Island: Australia season 2 filmed?

Unlike the first series which was filmed in Mallorca, the 2019 show was filmed in Fiji. The producers changed the location as it’s closer to Australia which allowed for more twist and for new islanders to arrive on the island quicker.

Does Love Island: Australia season 2 have a Casa Amor?

Love Island is known for its twists and turns in the form of bombshells, votes and on some occasions, surprise returns of dumped islanders.

One of the biggest twists is the UK version’s Casa Amor which sees the boys and girls split for several days and made to live with six new boys and girls.

Series one of Love Island: Australia didn’t have many twists due to the location, which made it difficult for contestants to be flown in from Australia which is 18 hours away.

However, with a new location, series two made this possible and introduced “Bomb Squad” – a similar format to Casa Amor which involved five new girls joining the villa at once.

Love Island: Australia season 2 is available to stream on Hulu. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.