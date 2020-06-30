Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Shyko Amos

As Celebrity MasterChef returns for a 15th series, Death in Paradise actress Shyko Amos is one of 20 celebrities cooking under scrutiny this year.

If all goes well, and she managed to impress Gregg and John, the actress will eventually be feeling the heat in professional kitchens and in a series of testing challenges, cooking for discerning diners.

If you’re wondering why her name sounds familiar, or if you haven’t seen Shyko on screen yet, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Shyko Amos?

What is Shyko’s Instagram? @shykoamos

What is Shyko’s Twitter? @Shykoamos

Shyko arrived on our screens last year when she joined sun-drenched BBC smash hit, Death in Paradise. Although she had previously played a small role in acclaimed mini-series, A Very English Scandal, this was her big break.

Shyko was thrilled to get the role, as she and her family are huge fans of the series, which has been airing on BBC One since 2011.

BBC

Her character, Officer Ruby Patterson, was a novice, the niece of the Commissioner, who initially seemed much more interested in gossip than police work. However she has a heart of gold and has worked hard to impress.

She replaced Danny John Jules, who had been in the show since it began, playing Officer Dwayne Myers. When she started filming in Guadeloupe, Ardal O’Hanlon was playing the lead role, before Ralf Little took over.

Shyko describes herself as a “home cook” and is looking forward to bringing her recipes to the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity Masterchef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.