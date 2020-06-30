Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Gethin Jones

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Gethin Jones

Here's one he made earlier.

GETHIN JONES

If there’s one profession that should prepare you for the high pressured antics of the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, it’s being a Blue Peter presenter – if you can turn a washing up bottle into a rocket on live TV, surely you can make something nice out of a steak and some potatoes!

Advertisement

Gethin Jones will be hoping his children’s TV days will give him a helping hand as he joins this year’s celebrity line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Who is Gethin Jones?

What’s Gethin’s Instagram? @gethincjones

What’s Gethin’s Twitter? @gethincjones

Welsh presenter Gethin got his big break when he became a Blue Peter presenter in 2005. He stayed in the job for three and a half years and was sent to do a lot of the high-adrenaline challenges, like flying a Spitfire and trekking through the jungles of Bolivia.

Gethin is very much part of the Strictly Come Dancing family. He came third on the show in 2007 with professional partner Camilla Dallerup, and has returned for the Christmas special. He also interviews contestants in rehearsals for It Takes Two, and has even sat in for Zoe Ball in the past.

Gethin has since presented all sorts of different shows on radio and TV, including his own quiz show The 21st Question, extreme celeb game show 71 Degrees North and a documentary series with Louise Minchin called Crime and Punishment.

He had a high profile romance with Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, and the pair even got engaged, but later split up.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity MasterChef

Greg Wallace and John Torode on MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

FELICITY MONTAGU

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Felicity Montagu

LADY LESHURR

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Lady Leshurr

SHYKO AMOS

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Shyko Amos

CRISSY ROCK

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Crissy Rock