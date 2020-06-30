Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Amar Latif
Amar is the show's first ever blind contestant.
We can almost smell the heady aroma of herbs, spices and stress coming from the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, as another batch of famous hopefuls slog it out to impress John and Gregg.
As we excitedly await the new series, we’re taking a look at each of the contestants and finding out more about their time in the spotlight.
Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s first ever blind contestant, Amar Latif.
Who is Amar Latif?
What’s Amar’s Instagram? @theamarlatif
Amar has a genetic condition called retinas pigmentosa, which caused him to lose 95 per cent of his vision by the time he reached the age of 18.
As somebody who wanted to explore the world, he was gutted by the restrictions his disorder would put on his ability to travel.
However, determined to still live out his dreams, he took up an opportunity to study in Canada, which turned out to be “the best year” of his life.
Amar was then excited to go on more adventures, but hugely disappointed to find that no travel company would help him as an independent blind traveller. As with all the best entrepreneurs, he turned this challenge into a business, and founded Traveleyes, the world’s first travel company specialising in trips for blind travellers.
I last visited Scar House whilst filming River Walks, so I'm celebrating the relaxing restrictions by heading back to catch up with the locals – I'm glad they started talking back to me at the end there, I was beginning to feel a bit sheepish! #blind #visuallyimpaired #sheep #travel #sharetheadventure #baa #friends #celebrate #celebratelife
Now, Amar and his colleagues help blind and partially sighted people go on all sorts of incredible holidays, from European skiing trips to encountering big cats in Africa.
Amar has since moved into TV presenting. His big break was on BBC2 reality series Beyond Boundaries, which saw a group of disabled adventurers trekking 220 miles through the jungles of Central America.
He has since presented BBC Two documentary Travelling Blind, How to Get Fit Fast on C4 with Anna Richardson and The Last Leg Goes Down Under on C4. He has even turned his hand to acting in BBC One drama Love Soup and BBC Three comedy It’s Adam and Shelley.
