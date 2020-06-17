Paddy McGuinness reveals details of Top Gear Lamborghini crash: “Mad old day”

Paddy McGuinness has told fans of how he lost control of a Lamborghini Diablo whilst filming Top Gear.

McGuinness was testing out the £250,000 sports car in North Yorkshire yesterday when he lost control and skidded into a field, resulting in paramedics and police being called to the scene.

In an Instagram video, the comedian said: “It’s been a mad old day on Top Gear today, you might have seen that I had a bit of a shunt.”

“I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars the Lamborghini Diablo but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought?

“If you’ve ever owned a Diablo or you’ve driven one you’ll know just as well as me, oh my God, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress, that one,” he continued.

“That V12 lures you in and suddenly, ‘rawr’ – it bites you. I’m totally fine. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty.”

He joked: “I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry.”

A BBC spokesperson commented on the crash: “During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop.”

“Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. No other vehicles were involved and the police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.”

“Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph,” they added to The Sun.

Photographs taken by members of the public showed the Lambourghini covered in tarpaulin at the scene of the crash.

The series, presented by McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, is due to move over to BBC One later this year.

The BBC announced in May that Top Gear would resume filming this month, after production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. All cast and crew will be required to follow the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Top Gear will air on BBC One later this year.