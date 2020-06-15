Accessibility Links

Love Island will not air until Summer 2021 after coronavirus cancellation

We'll get an extra long helping in the summer instead.

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep27 on ITV2 Pictured: Callum and Molly arrive back in the villa. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

ITV has officially postponed Love Island until Summer 2021.

It was previously believed there would be another series later in the year, or in early 2021, in the form of the winter series, but that will not be taking place.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

It’s currently unknown how long the series will run for, but it could be anything upwards of six to eight weeks, given how long previous instalments have been.

RadioTimes.com understands the current uncertainty has prompted producers to concentrate on a bumper series in the summer, rather than two across 2021.

Now is the time of the year bosses would start work on the winter series and has thus prompted the decision.

When Love Island’s winter series aired earlier this year, it attracted record viewing figures for ITV2.

Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter series
Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter 2020 series

Previously, it was thought we might get another series this year, when travel restrictions were lifted and the rate of infection was at a low level.

But with the UK in a state of uncertainty at the moment, it would have always been difficult for the series to air.

For those who were hoping for just a little more sun and romance this year, fear not, as ITV2 will be repeating Love Island: Australia season one for the next month.

The 2018 series proved a big hit in the Australia and in lieu of a new UK instalment, it will air in full on the channel.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

