Love Island will not air until Summer 2021 after coronavirus cancellation

ITV has officially postponed Love Island until Summer 2021.

It was previously believed there would be another series later in the year, or in early 2021, in the form of the winter series, but that will not be taking place.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

It’s currently unknown how long the series will run for, but it could be anything upwards of six to eight weeks, given how long previous instalments have been.

RadioTimes.com understands the current uncertainty has prompted producers to concentrate on a bumper series in the summer, rather than two across 2021.

Now is the time of the year bosses would start work on the winter series and has thus prompted the decision.

When Love Island’s winter series aired earlier this year, it attracted record viewing figures for ITV2.

Previously, it was thought we might get another series this year, when travel restrictions were lifted and the rate of infection was at a low level.

But with the UK in a state of uncertainty at the moment, it would have always been difficult for the series to air.

For those who were hoping for just a little more sun and romance this year, fear not, as ITV2 will be repeating Love Island: Australia season one for the next month.

The 2018 series proved a big hit in the Australia and in lieu of a new UK instalment, it will air in full on the channel.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021.