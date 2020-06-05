RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 delayed due to “factors beyond control”, Netflix announces

Accessibility Links

The drag race competition will start a week later for UK viewers

RuPaul's Drag Race

For all those hoping to get their fix of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: it’s not happening today, Satan, not today. Or any time this week, in fact.

Although the new season was expected to arrive on Netflix UK on Saturday (6th June), the streaming service has announced the episode has been delayed due to “factors beyond our control”.

Fortunately, UK viewers will be able to watch two episodes of All Stars on the following Saturday (13th June). New episodes will sashay onto Netflix weekly after this date.

Like past seasons, All Stars 5 will see 10 drag queens return to fight for a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame and a grand prize of $100,000.

The contestants include Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry and Ongina.

Season two’s Jujubee, who also came third on the first series of All Stars is also in the line-up, along with India Ferrah, Mariah Balenciaga and Shea Coulee.

Mayhem Miller and Miz Cracker complete the cast of queens.

The queens will be critiqued by RuPaul, Michelle Visage and a roster of guest judges including Thor star Tessa Thompson, 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski, Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer, singer Bebe Rexha and singer Ricky Martin. Veep’s Sam Richardson, pop star Madison Beer, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, 13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman will also feature in upcoming episodes.

Before the season launch, RuPaul announced a huge All Stars twist, with All Stars rules “suspended forever”. This revamp entails a huge change to every episode’s final lip-sync: each week a queen will be challenged to slay a secret assassin from previous seasons.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will start on Netflix on 13th June. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

