Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

ITV2 will be airing the first series of Love Island: Australia this summer to replace Love Island 2020.

Advertisement

In May, ITV announced that the summer series of Love Island 2020 was cancelled as it was impossible to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown.

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said that travelling to Mallorca for Love Island 2020 was “now out of the question”, but that the series will be “back stronger than ever in 2021”.

The first series of the Australian version of the ITV2 dating show, presented by Sophie Monk and Eoghan McDermott, will air every night in the place of UK Love Island later this month.

Filmed in May 2018, Love Island: Australia will see 10 single Aussies enter a luxury villa in Mallorca in an attempt to find love and win the $50,000 cash prize.

“Bring on the Bombshells, the Bromances and a little bit of Naughty Naughty!” the trailer teases. “Its the Love Island you love, just with a different accent.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The Australian version of Love Island, which has aired for two seasons, was previously broadcast in the UK on ITVBe.

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia will air nightly on ITV2 later this month. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.