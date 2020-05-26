When is Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 on Channel 4?

Celebrity Gogglebox is a stroke of genius, isn’t it?

The format is already brilliant. Throw in the chance to nose around celebrity houses while they’re doing something as normal as watching telly, and you’re onto a winner.

Previous series and specials have included Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell gathering round the box, as well as everyone’s faves: Rylan and his mum Linda.

But with another series just around the corner, which celebs have taken the remote control baton this year? And when can we see them on TV, watching TV?!

Which new celebrities are joining Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020?

You’ll never guess who they’ve managed to sign? Only the King of the Jungle and his Queen, Harry and Sandra Redknapp! We all feel like we know Sandra from Harry’s charming I’m A Celeb campfire stories about their life together, and we’re crossing our fingers the couple will be watching telly while eating a helping of jam roly poly….

Also new to the show this series are presenter Laura Whitmore and her boyfriend, comedian and Love Island voiceover genius Iain Stirling. You’ll also spot Zoe Ball and her son, Woody Cook, who recently competed on The Circle, as well as former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will also appear alongside her partner Ella.

Which celebrities are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020?

Back by popular demand, celebrity couple Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will return to the show, as well as Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw with his niece, Liv.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox back on TV?

The Channel 4 series returns for seven brand new episodes on 5th June at 9pm.

Will the series be affected by lockdown?

Although the show is filmed close to transmission, the non-celebrity version was able to go ahead as planned, thanks to the fact that contributors film in their household groups. Lockdown isn’t expected to make any noticeable difference to the way in which you can enjoy Celebrity Gogglebox.

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox begins on 5th June on C4 at 9pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.