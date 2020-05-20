Here’s why Made in Chelsea disappeared from schedules – and when it’s back

After the latest series of Made in Chelsea ended early due to the coronavirus crisis, E4 started airing Made in Chelsea Favourites in its newly vacant Monday night slot.

However, on Monday, after just two weeks of classic episodes – which were accompanied by video chats with the cast – fans were disappointed to find their MiC fix forgone in favour of The Inbetweeners Movie.

All this after the show’s official Twitter account confirmed another classic episode was on its way, promising a side order of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, too.

Next Monday, we'll be joined by @JamieLaing_UK & Habbs for another iconic episode, where the cast get up in someone's grill… ????#MadeInChelsea — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) May 11, 2020

Now, a MiC spokesperson has confirmed to RadioTimes.com why the episode was dropped from E4’s schedule.

“The reason was due to last minute changes to the schedule, but viewers can now see the rest of the Made in Chelsea Favourites run on E4 on Sunday mornings,” they said.

This means fans need not despair; they can still watch the remaining Made in Chelsea Favourites starting this Sunday morning.

Last month, the most recent series of ended ahead of schedule, six episodes earlier than planned, with star Miles Nazaire explaining the situation to RadioTimes.com.

“Two weeks prior to the lockdown, Chelsea has said, ‘We’re going to pause filming for two weeks, just so we get a bit more information,’ he said at the time. “And then, as soon as that happened, Boris [Johnson] did his speech.”

Nazaire said the show had filmed “as much as [they] could” but admitted it was “sad” the series had to be cut short.

Made in Chelsea Favourites will now air Sundays at 8:55am on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.