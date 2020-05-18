Love Island ‘to return later this year in a Gogglebox-style spin-off’ after 2020 series was cancelled

The big boss of ITV, Kevin Lygo, has firmly stated that Love Island will not go ahead this summer, but will come back stronger in 2021.

But despite the coronavirus pandemic scuppering our chances of heading to the villa this year, the rumour mill persistently tells us that fans will be given a little something special to fill the Love Island void.

First of all there was the suggestion that Love Island could make a surprise return in Autumn this year, filming in the Canary Islands.

Now there’s a rumour of a show that could be heading to our screens this summer…

The Daily Star suggests that ITV2 is lining up a Gogglebox-style reality show to air in the coming months, celebrating the best moments in Love Island history. Former Islanders will be filmed in their own homes, sitting on their sofas and watch nostalgic clips from the past six series, remembering the highs and lows of their romances and rivalries in the villa.

It’s being reported that producers are hoping to sign up some of the show’s most memorable contestants including Olivia Attwood, Kem Cetinay, Amber Gill and Megan Barton-Hanson. Surely they’d be keen to sign Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who came second in 2017 and have actually stayed together, so no social distancing would be required for them to take part! The couple has just announced they’re expecting a baby.

As we look back on the relationships that kept us hooked all summer, we’ll also get to see some of the show’s biggest characters react as they watch how their love affairs played out on screen and see themselves how the nation saw them. We’re expecting a lot of cringing from behind cushions!

There is no official word from ITV about whether such a show is in the works but it sounds like a good idea to us, fingers crossed for an announcement!

To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.