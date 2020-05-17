Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight is “way more than a gardening show”, says host Vic Reeves

Upon hearing the title of The Big Flower Fight, one could be mistaken into thinking it’s a show about flower arranging in measly vases.

But according to hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, Netflix’s new offering is so much more than that.

“It’s much more than a gardening show, it’s way beyond that. It enters the world of sculptural fantasy,” Reeves exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

What’s more, the tasks each week get more and more complex as the contestants get whittled down to the few.

But what can fans expect over the coming weeks in the gorgeous countryside location? “[The briefs get] more and more complicated,” said Reeves. “It would seem hard to do but they do so fabulously. They go a lot bigger than you ever think and they’re very impressive.”

Demetriou added: “The whole scale of the show – down to Netflix and the producers – the whole scale of the show was just something I’ve never seen before. It was incredible.”

“I think that goes with the title as well, The Big Flower Fight, it’s not a flower display show, there is a battling element about it on a massively grand scale,” Reeves explained.

The show, which lands on Netflix on 18th May, makes for a new breed of competition show which invites contestants from across the globe to compete.

Demetriou said she “didn’t expect” that worldwide element, but it makes sense.

“It’s a show that big you need something as big as Netflix behind it. They really are at the forefront of making content at the moment. Their influence is that it’s going out to every single country that has Netflix. That push for having a big mix of diverse people is because we want the whole world to be engaged. It isn’t just a British mix of show.”

The Big Flower Fight begins on Netflix on Monday 18th May.