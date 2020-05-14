When is Bake Off: The Professionals 2020 on?

The future of Bake Off 2020 might be in jeopardy, but there’s good news.

Advertisement

Sister show, Bake Off: The Professionals is back this month, promising lots more ridiculously fancy bakes to make your mouth water.

But what day will it return to our screens and who will be competing this year? Here’s everything you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals 2020…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals back on TV?

Very soon! Series five arrives on Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th May at 8pm, as this sassy tweet confirms.

Who are the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals?

The pickiest judges on TV, professional pastry chefs Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden make Paul Hollywood look like he’s not really bothered about bread. Cherish is so exacting, she regularly gets a ruler out to check that the bakes are uniform in size. Seriously.

Both judges have been with the show since the very beginning and never stop demanding excellence, although behind the scenes they are lovely and good fun! Cherish even makes a point of testing the challenges at home to make sure they are fair and feasible for the contestants to complete within the time limit.

Who are the contestants on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Unlike The Great British Bake Off, this show isn’t about encouraging amateur bakers (the clue’s in the title, we know). Teams of two pastry chefs compete with each other, representing hotels, bakeries and culinary institutions from up and down the country.

Who are the hosts on Bake Off: The Professionals?

This show has tried out a few different hosting options, with chef Tom Kerridge presenting series one and Angus Deayton taking over in series two. They seems to have found the winning formula now with a double act: Bake Off break out star Liam Charles and comedian Tom Allen. While Liam can empathise with the bakers, Tom isn’t afraid to lighten the mood with his amusing comments.

Who won Bake Off: The Professionals last year?

The 2019 champions were Thibault Marchand and Erica Sangiorgi, representing the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel. They won after two testing challenges in the final – four hours to make the perfect afternoon tea, followed by seven hours to create a sumptuous wedding feast.

Previous winners have included Squires Kitchen Cookery School, a team of military chefs and another London hotel, Hilton Park Lane.

Advertisement

Bake Off: The Professionals returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th May at 8pm. To see what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.