Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Gogglebox responds to viewers’ social distancing complaints

Gogglebox responds to viewers’ social distancing complaints

Viewers had complained to Channel 4 that some of the series stars had been flouting the coronavirus guidelines

GOGGLEBOX SERIES 14

Published:

Channel 4’s Gogglebox has responded to claims that some of its participants are flouting coronavirus guidelines, with a continuity announcer telling viewers on-air on Friday 1st May: “just in case you’re worried, they are all keeping to the guidelines of social distancing.”

Advertisement

Last week, Ofcom revealed that it had received 134 complaints about the public TV-watching series, particularly focused on how sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner had reunited on the show despite not living together (briefly, Ellie’s boyfriend Nat had replaced Izzi on the sofa).

Generally speaking, the government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus prohibit social gatherings and discourage people from visiting their families, and many viewers have felt that the reunion of Ellie and Izzi flouted these provisions.

And despite the new comment from Channel 4 many viewers remained upset by the decision, which they felt was unfair given how many people watching at home were unable to rejoin their own families.

However, given how other TV series – including ITV shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain – have continued filming by observing social distancing in the studio, it may be that Channel 4 decided to apply those guidelines to Gogglebox’s production instead.

Previously, the Gogglebox team revealed that they had rigged cameras in the participants’ homes to limit interaction with crew members, while also benching cast who were in the at-risk categories for coronavirus (as well as many who don’t live together).

In the latest episode the cast watched programmes including Killing Eve and Beat The Chasers, while also (slightly ironically) reacting to news coverage of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9:00pm

Tags

All about Gogglebox

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Villeroy & Boch Vivo Color Loop Dinner Plate Set + Salad Plate Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Don’t miss this exclusive Villeroy and Boch plate bundle!

Add an elegant touch to your everyday dining with this fantastic offer

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens with three “best-bits” specials

Eddie Large

Stars pay tribute to Eddie Large, who has died of coronavirus aged 78

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

The Vivienne and Baga

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Baga Chipz have bagged their own Netflix show