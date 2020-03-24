Queer Eye’s Tan France talks replacing Paul Hollywood on Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood might to want watch out, because it sounds like Queer Eye‘s Tan France is coming for his job.

The fashion designer hinted at replacing the Bake Off judge during tonight’s episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, which he appeared on in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Feeling pretty pleased with his baking ideas, Tan – who is best known for being one of the Fab Five on Netflix’s Queer Eye – admitted that he could see himself baking full time.

He said: “I feel like this could be my future,” before adding: “Can you imagine if I replaced Paul?”

Tan also joked that Paul appeared to have upped his style game, so the pair could well be swapping roles.

“Paul looks better than he’s looked,” he added.

There’s no denying Tan rose to the occasion on tonight’s show, as he came first during the Technical Challenge, which saw the celebs making traditional Battenberg cake, and breezed through the Showstopper – which he made a 3D cake of his face with wrinkles on, to represent his fear of ageing.

However, Paul – who has been a judge on the show for 10 years and moved over from the BBC in 2017 – hasn’t made an announcement that he’ll be leaving the Channel 4 baking show, so Tan might want to wait for him to make that first if he ever decides to leave.

Presenter Sandi Toksvig is however leaving, after quitting in January, following three years on the show.

Unluckily, Tan will also not be able to get that job, as she’s already been replaced by actor and comedian Matt Lucas.

Speaking of his new role, Matt recently said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Looks like Tan will just have to stick to his day job!

Besides, what would we do without all his fabulous fashion advice anyway?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.