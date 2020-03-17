Prue Leith accidentally reveals winner of Bake Off technical challenge as she relives 2017 Twitter gaffe

Prue Leith put her foot in it once again, as she accidentally blurted out the winner of the technical challenge on the Great Celebrity Bake Off tonight.

As she tasted the contestants cannolis, the restauranteur couldn’t hide her feelings telling James Buckley that his bakes were “the best”, despite her and fellow judge Paul Hollywood not yet discussing who the winner was.

Realising the mistake she’d made, the 80-year-old said: “I shouldn’t have said that” as host Sandi Toksvig came over to her to give her a hug.

“We love you,” Sandi laughed, at which point James joked: “I was at least waiting for it to come out on Twitter first.”

Unsurprisingly, James won the challenge and Noel joked that he’d need to “teach” Prue about how to judge competitions properly, after she made a similar mistake on series eight.

Back in 2017, Prue accidentally announced the winner of the show just hours before the results aired on the Channel 4 show.

Taking to Twitter, Prue wrote: “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo,” before announcing the winner.

Viewers were instantly taken aback by the announcement, immediately picking up on the mistake, with many posting pictures of former judge Mary Berry.

“I can’t believe Prue just did that. I bet she was doing a scheduled tweet for later so she didn’t have to watch live,” one fan wrote at the time.

“Oh my word,” another said, as a third added: “Obviously a mistake but Prue Leith has just ruined tonight’s GBBO final for me and whoever else saw her tweet that’s just been deleted.”

Speaking about the incident, Prue said she was “in too much of a state to talk about it”, before later following up with an apology.

She wrote: “I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error.”

Luckily tonight’s episode was a special for Stand Up To Cancer, so fans shouldn’t be too peeved.

But, Prue might want to let Paul do the announcing when she’s enjoying a mouthful!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, only on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.