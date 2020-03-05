Made in Chelsea announces the return of two classic cast members – but where are Maeva and James?

Great news for Made in Chelsea fans: not only is the series returning to E4 this month, but two fan favourites are back for more gossip and drama.

Original cast members Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke will both re-join the show for its upcoming 19th series – and yes, Binky’s mum Janey will be joining them.

The new series will see Ollie preparing for his big day when he’ll tie the knot with fiancé Gareth, who will also feature in the show.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back home in Chelsea and it’s even more special to be alongside my Binky,” said Ollie. “It’s the start of a new adventure as Gareth and I plan our wedding and I’m so excited everyone has the opportunity to watch the process. I can’t wait to see where this year takes us!”

Binky added: “I’m so excited to be back with my Made in Chelsea family. It feels like I’ve come home! To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie and his fiancé Gareth as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year.”

Binky previously featured on Made in Chelsea as a regular from 2011 to 2017, returning for a brief appearance in 2018, while Ollie was part of the main cast between 2011 and 2013 and again from 2015 to 2017, also appearing in 2018.

Other returning cast members for the new series include Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Miles Nazaire, Mark Francis Vandelli, Sophie Hermann, Harry Baron, Melissa Tattam, Fredrick Ferrier, Freddie Barrington-Brown, Verity Bowditch, Emily Blackwell, Amelia Mist, Rosi Mai, Tristan Phipps, Reza Amira-Garroussi and Harvey Armstrong.

Long-time cast member Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan Libbey will also feature, having returned to the show last series after a break.

Notably absent from the cast list are two Chelsea residents who’ve stirred up plenty of drama over the last few series – James Taylor, who has appeared on the show since its 14th series in 2017, and Maeva D’Ascanio, who joined in last year’s series 17.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that the couple – who formed something of a love triangle with Maeva’s ex-boyfriend Miles – have not permanently left the series and are still part of the cast, though other commitments mean they will not feature in the early episodes of series 19.

Even without them, we can’t imagine there’ll be a single dull moment in SW3 this season…

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 later this month