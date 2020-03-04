Accessibility Links

TOWIE filming in Tenerife cancelled amid coronavirus fears

The ITVBE series has been stalled after cast members were asked to stay at home

The Only Way Is Essex - series 21

Fears surrounding the global outbreak of coronavirus have stalled filming of the upcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex, which was to be shot on location in Tenerife.

Cast members, who were due to start filming in only a few weeks time, have reportedly been told to stay at home instead, according to The Sun Online.

As insider said: “Everyone’s talking about it – the cast members who were due to go have been told it’s not happening now and they’re rethinking plans.

“The last thing anyone would want is for them to be in danger and they’re following travel advice when filming.”

The ITVBe series isn’t the first project to face delays following the outbreak – Disney’s China release date for the upcoming Mulan remake has been pushed back, with no plans yet regarding when Chinese audiences will get to see the film.

Liu Yifei as Mulan in the 2020 live action remake
Liu Yifei as Mulan in the 2020 live action remake
Meanwhile an open letter published on the fan site MI6: The Home of James Bond 007 recently called for No Time To Die producers to push back the Jame Bond film’s April release date. EON, MGM, and Universal have yet to respond to the letter, and the world premiere in London remains set for 31st March.

Tags

All about The Only Way Is Essex

The Only Way is Essex
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
