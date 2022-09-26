Strictly Come Dancing stars are on this week's Radio Times cover

It’s a welcome relief to find Strictly Come Dancing is back. For 18 years, this sequinned staple of the schedules has shaken a leg on a Saturday night, whisking us away to a better place for a blessed hour or two.

As the summer heatwave fades into folklore, the evenings shorten and Britain heads indoors to pull on a jumper and stare at the thermostat, thank goodness for television.

This year’s cast of hopefuls is, as ever, drawn from the worlds of celebrity, showbiz and sport. But whether they're established household stars or names that some viewers won't be familiar with, who cares when they bring us such joy?

You'll have had a chance to see them dance already last weekend, but you can now get to know them all in the latest issue of Radio Times – on sale now.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Inside Man creator Steven Moffat discusses the importance of covering the darkest subjects in drama, why the BBC must be defended from the government, and his time running Doctor Who “for longer than Russell did”.

Inside Man actress Dolly Wells on getting divorced over Zoom and announcing it on Instagram: “I mean, no one really cares apart from my family and friends and there was something absurd about it being on Zoom. I also wanted to put it out gently – like, ‘There you go… and on we go.’”

Karen Pirie's Val McDermid on tartan noir and Scotland’s “marvellous canvas” for crime writing, teasing the English, Scotland’s growing confidence, and her hopes for independence.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

