Yin and Gaz. BBC/Studio Lambert/Gary Moyes

"We were previously married and we'd been together for over 30 years," Yin explained. "We had a marriage breakup and then I had a partner for three years after that. He died suddenly in September 2023 and I went to quite a dark place, and Gaz was the person that was there to support me through that."

When Yin saw Race Across the World being advertised for season 5, she described it as an "impulsive" decision to apply.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I just thought, 'I need to do something with my life [and] I need to start living again'. For whatever reason, Race [Across the World] seemed to be cool. And then I was so hell bent on this application, and I said [to Gaz], 'Oh, do you want to come do this thing with me?'"

For Gaz, it was a "really easy" decision, having already done plenty of travelling for long periods of time when he was younger.

"I'd already done a bit of traveling so, and obviously that was 30 odd years ago, so I was quite excited to do that," he explained. "Also, I didn't want to go to work for 12 weeks, so there was an element of that as well and obviously it's going to test you and push you as well, so those were all elements."

Yin and Gaz will go head-to-head with sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, partners Fin and Sioned, brothers Brian and Melvyn and mother and son Caroline and Tom.

This year's the pairs will embark on their race from Beijing before making their way through China, Nepal and India to reach their final checkpoint.

Race Across the World returns on Wednesday 23rd April on BBC One and iPlayer.

