Where to watch Piers Morgan's Life Stories?

Season 13 is currently available online - on ITV Hub - and you can watch clips from the show on YouTube.

What is Piers Morgan's Life Stories about?

Piers Morgan's Life Stories is a chat show series in which Piers Morgan of Good Morning Britain interviews celebrities in front of a live studio audience in Teddington Studios and BBC Television Centre.

The controversial show features Morgan's characteristic claws-out questions about the personal lives of the celebrities, including James Corden's lost friendship with Matt Horne and how Kim Cattrall - who couldn't be more unlike her character Samantha Jones in Sex and the City - resents Sarah Jessica Parker for what she sees as a role in preventing her from starting the family she always wanted.

The episodes are typically made a couple of weeks before they are broadcast on ITV, and a 17th season is in the works.

Who has been on Piers Morgan's Life Stories?

Countless celebrities have been grilled by Piers Morgan on the show. Our favourites were Mel B, Alan Sugar, Kim Cattrall, Boy George, Russel Brand, Mary Berry and Elton John - but if you're desperate to know exactly whose secrets are spilt in each series, we've got the low-down on that too.

Season one saw Morgan interviewing Sharon Osbourne, Richard Branson, Katie Price, Sheila Hancock, Ulrika Jonsson and Richard Madeley, and then in season two he met Cilla Black, Boris Becker, Katherine Jenkins, Dannii Minogue, Ronnie Corbett and Vinnie Jones.

Season three featured Gordon Brown, Simon Cowell, Kym Marsh, Bruce Forsyth, Joan Collins, Geri Halliwell and Michael Winner, season four featured Barbara Windsor, Russell Watson, Cheryl Cole, Rod Stewart, Susan Boyle, Kelly Osbourne and Elton John, and season five saw Morgan interview Russell Brand, Patsy Palmer, Ann Widdecombe, David Hasselhoff, John Prescott and Des O'Connor.

James Corden (Getty, FT)

Season six featured James Corden, Rolf Harris, Paul Gascoigne, Peter Andre and Donny Osmond, then season seven featured William Roache, Frank Bruno, Carol Vorderman, Jason Donovan, Dennis Waterman, Lulu and Jimmy Tarbuck.

In season eight, Morgan met Roger Moore, Kelly Holmes, Denise Welch, Ronan Keating, Felicity Kendal and Burt Reynolds, in season nine he met Esther Rantzen, Lorraine Kelly, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Bruno Tonioli, Britt Ekland and Karren Brady, and in season 10 he spoke to Julie Goodyear, Gloria Hunniford, Brian Blessed, Julian Clary, Pete Waterman and Michael Flatley.

In season 11 - congratulations for making it this far - Morgan interviewed June Brown, Mary Berry, Neil Morrissey, Beverley Callard, Martin Kemp, Tony Blackburn and Ian Botham. Season 12 featured Alesha Dixon, Andrew Flintoff and Bear Grylls, whilst season 13 had Lionel Richie, Mo Farah, John Lydon, Warwick Davis, Raquel Welch and Timothy West.

Pamela Anderson and Piers Morgan (ITV, EH)

In season 14, Morgan met Barry Gibb, Nigel Havers, Boy George and Nigel Farage - with whom Morgan had a spectacular argument about racism in UKIP. In season 15 he interviewed Kim Cattrall, Caitlyn Jenner, Pamela Anderson and Jim Davidson, and in the most recent season, 16, Morgan interviewed Mel B, Michael Parkinson, Michael Barrymore, Harry Redknapp and Alan Sugar.

That's a lot of celebrities - and a lot of time and money saved for you, as you won't need to buy any of their autobiographies now that Piers Morgan has picked out all the interesting bits.