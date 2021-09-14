Nina Wadia reveals criticism she “won’t take” from Strictly judges

It looks as though Nina Wadia will be channeling Albert Square’s Zainab Masood on Strictly Come Dancing, with the EastEnders star revealing that she won’t be taking unnecessary criticism from the judges this series.

Advertisement

The soap star, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up last month, told press during a Q&A for the BBC One show that she would accept the judges’ comments within reason.

“I’ve been told one bit of advice is to take it. Stand there and take it. As long as it’s not too rude and insulting, I’ll probably do that.

Advertisement

“Truth be known, if it’s actually constructive, I’ll take it. If it’s actually something specific and nasty for no apparent reason, I won’t take it.”