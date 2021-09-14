The Radio Times logo
  4. Nina Wadia reveals criticism she “won’t take” from Strictly judges

Nina Wadia reveals criticism she “won’t take” from Strictly judges

The EastEnders star has said that she's prepared to face the judges' comments on Strictly Come Dancing – unless they're unreasonable.

It looks as though Nina Wadia will be channeling Albert Square’s Zainab Masood on Strictly Come Dancing, with the EastEnders star revealing that she won’t be taking unnecessary criticism from the judges this series.

The soap star, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up last month, told press during a Q&A for the BBC One show that she would accept the judges’ comments within reason.

“I’ve been told one bit of advice is to take it. Stand there and take it. As long as it’s not too rude and insulting, I’ll probably do that.

“Truth be known, if it’s actually constructive, I’ll take it. If it’s actually something specific and nasty for no apparent reason, I won’t take it.”

Strictly returns to our screens on Saturday, with the likes of comedian Robert Webb, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, Loose Women’s Judi Love and social media star Tilly Ramsay making their ballroom debut.Over the weekend, the BBC published the first official photo of the Strictly line-up stood together in their glittery, sequinned numbers.Saturday’s show will see this year’s celebrities paired with the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who’ve been joined by four new dancers for the new series – Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Meanwhile, both Anton Du Beke and Janette Manrara will be missing from the Strictly cast this year as Anton will be replacing Bruno Tonioli for the whole series and Janette is taking over from Zoe Ball on Strictly’s It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

