Nina Wadia reveals criticism she “won’t take” from Strictly judges
The EastEnders star has said that she's prepared to face the judges' comments on Strictly Come Dancing – unless they're unreasonable.
It looks as though Nina Wadia will be channeling Albert Square’s Zainab Masood on Strictly Come Dancing, with the EastEnders star revealing that she won’t be taking unnecessary criticism from the judges this series.
The soap star, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up last month, told press during a Q&A for the BBC One show that she would accept the judges’ comments within reason.
“I’ve been told one bit of advice is to take it. Stand there and take it. As long as it’s not too rude and insulting, I’ll probably do that.
“Truth be known, if it’s actually constructive, I’ll take it. If it’s actually something specific and nasty for no apparent reason, I won’t take it.”
Meanwhile, both Anton Du Beke and Janette Manrara will be missing from the Strictly cast this year as Anton will be replacing Bruno Tonioli for the whole series and Janette is taking over from Zoe Ball on Strictly’s It Takes Two.
